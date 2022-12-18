CNR CI GYM.jpg

The 2022-2023 Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team. Front row, from left: Lilly Gravem, Rilynn Herbst, Taylor Dybvig, Julia Henderson, Julia Sickler, Zoe Klocksien Middle row: Assistant Coach Nic Morgan, Kaitlyn Anderson, Saoirse Donegan, Cadence Guenther, Bailey Okerlund, Addy Nelson, Abby Donnay, Alison Barber, Assistant Coach Cassie Guenther Back row: Volunteer Statistician Laurie Solle, Anika Michaelis, Abby Kryzer, Reyna Diaz, Jovie Ebertowski, Elaina Bellows, Aubrey Wilson, Paisley Guenther, Head Coach Wendy Rooney.

 Submitted photo

Coach: Wendy Rooney.

Last season: Placed third in Section 7AA team competition.

Load comments