The 2022-2023 Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics team. Front row, from left: Lilly Gravem, Rilynn Herbst, Taylor Dybvig, Julia Henderson, Julia Sickler, Zoe Klocksien Middle row: Assistant Coach Nic Morgan, Kaitlyn Anderson, Saoirse Donegan, Cadence Guenther, Bailey Okerlund, Addy Nelson, Abby Donnay, Alison Barber, Assistant Coach Cassie Guenther Back row: Volunteer Statistician Laurie Solle, Anika Michaelis, Abby Kryzer, Reyna Diaz, Jovie Ebertowski, Elaina Bellows, Aubrey Wilson, Paisley Guenther, Head Coach Wendy Rooney.
Coach: Wendy Rooney.
Last season: Placed third in Section 7AA team competition.
“Last year was pretty strong, but we dealt with a lot of injuries throughout the year so we never hit that true potential we had,” Rooney said.
Key returners: Alison Barber, Abby Kryzer, Aubrey Wilson and Zoe Klocksien all return for the Bluejackets with varsity experience.
“They all did a lot of varsity for us last year and they are all back looking strong,” said Rooney, adding that some younger athletes for Cambridge-Isanti are going to push to crack the lineup.
Season outlook: As the Bluejackets spring into the season, Cambridge-Isanti is ready to compete. That competition starts in practice as the girls have been pressed by each other to improve.
“It makes it really fun. When every girl is pushing the other girl, they all end up doing better,” Rooney said.
With that grind during practice, the team remains a tight group, urging improvement regardless of who reaps the benefits.
“The great thing is that they are all supportive of each other,” Rooney said.
The Bluejackets, using the hard work during practice, also hope for a bit better luck battling injuries.
“This year, we’re hoping they stay healthy the whole season so we can see what this group is capable of,” said Rooney.
Cambridge-Isanti has gotten off to a strong start with a second-place finish in a Perham Invitational and a head-to-head victory over the Monticello Magic.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.