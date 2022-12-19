Last season: 19-9 overall; lost to Centennial, 62-49 in Section 7AAAA semifinals.
“Overall, I would say we had a good season,” Ledahl said.
Key returners: Forwards Evelyn and Maraya Wiltrout, Croix Vavra and guard Haylie Jerde.
Season outlook: The Bluejackets aim to use their strong points to grind out victories on the court, said Ledahl.
“We’re going to play our style of game,” he said. “Our experience is at the posts and our sides so we got to have to take advantage of that while developing our guards.”
As the Bluejackets return a good mix of talent from last season, starred by seniors Evelyn and Maraya Wiltrout, who both are committed to play college basketball next winter.
“They will definitely be big to our success this year,” said Ledahl as Maraya and Evelyn averaged 11.9 and 8.1 points per game, respectively, last season. Vavra also returns her 6.3 points a night for the Bluejackets.
The good-sized core returning has Cambridge-Isanti expecting to vie for both conference and section top-dog status.
“We want to give Becker everything we have in the Mississippi 8. Section-wise, Andover and Centennial are the favorites right now, but I think we can compete with both of those squads,” Ledahl said.
Cambridge-Isanti owns a 3-1 record thus far on the season with wins over Duluth East, Forest Lake and Buffalo. Maraya Wiltrout has paced the offense with 17.2 points per game in the four games.
