Coach: Gary Gotz.
2021-2022 season: Season ended in Section 7AA meet.
“Last year was a good year for us. We had a lot of growth,” Gotz said of the young team the Bluejackets had in the pool last year.
Key returners: Swimmers Christopher Williams, John Humphrey, and Joe Larkin and diver Dermsie Schauer.
Season outlook: While being a young team last season in the pool, this year will be no different as youth still reigns for the Bluejackets. Although still a youthful squad, the team will have prior experience to rely on, said Gotz.
“We are still very young and with a lot of room for growing and experience, but now the majority of the team has at least one season under their belts,” said Gotz. “We’re just hoping we can continue on growing and gaining that experience.”
Leading that group with experience will be Williams, as the sprinter has an opportunity to advance to the state meet, believes Gotz.
“He was medalist on the section stand last year and I expect him to be bumping on the door to go to state this year,” he said, as Williams placed eighth in the 50-yard freestyle last season at 23.21 seconds.
Along with Williams, the Bluejackets will have Humphrey and Larkin, with Humphrey handling the 100 butterfly and Larkin as another sprinter. On the diving side, Schauer boosts the Bluejackets as he placed 12th in sections last season.
Leaning heavily on Williams, Humphrey and Larkin, building more support behind those athletes is the goal for the Bluejackets.
“We’re really going to continue to develop those younger swimmers and build our depth. We’ve got that one, maybe two strong in each event but we need to get that to be three and four strong,” said Gotz.
