The 2022-2023 Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team. Front row, from left: Josh Sauro, Will O’Donovan, Nate Hanson, Seth Terhell, Jason Hosch, Jaxon Sibell, Wyatt Nutt, Finn Overby, Sean Brown, Seth Splittstoser. Back row, from left: Assistant coach Cody Kielsa, manager Christiana Smisson, assistant coach Rich Brown, head coach Jarad Ziebarth, Caden Schibilla, Jared Foster, Travis Rasche, Luke Pierson, Ethan Boughton, Gordy Lawson, Caleb Wisen, Magnus Lillemo, Mason Lundberg, assistant coach Scott Overby, manager Aidan Hillstrom, assistant coach Jeremy Anderson.

 John Wagner

Coach: Jarad Ziebarth.

Last season: 18-8-1 overall; lost to St. Cloud Cathedral in Section 5A semifinals.

