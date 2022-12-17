Coach: Jarad Ziebarth.
Last season: 18-8-1 overall; lost to St. Cloud Cathedral in Section 5A semifinals.
Key returners: Forwards Will O’Donovan, Seth Terhell and Finn Overby; goalie Jaxon Sibell.
Season outlook: With the trio of Overby (34 points), O’Donovan (27), and Terhell (25) back, the Bluejackets’ top three point-scorers expect to light the lamp often this season, Ziebarth said.
“I think we will find the back of the net. We do have some natural goal scorers and some kids that control the play,” Ziebarth said.
Combining for 86 points last season as the third line, Overby, O’Donovan and Terhell are going to be a must-see pairing on the ice.
“We played them as our third line, but they were our top scorers of the season and they are all back this year. They are going to be really fun to watch this year,” Ziebarth said.
Bringing back the offensive firepower, the Bluejackets also return a starting netminder in Jaxon Sibell. The sophomore led the team with 15 wins in net on the way to earning Mississippi 8 Goaltender of the Year.
“He’s back this year as a sophomore and he’s solid back there,” Ziebarth said.
While having Sibell back in net, the protection of the goalie is where the team will need to reload after losing a haul from last season’s team.
“Our defense, that is where we will need to find ourselves. We graduated all our starting defensemen,” said Ziebarth, adding that Ethan Boughton and Gordy Lawson are names expected to fill the voids.
Still returning a nice grouping of players from last season, the Bluejackets believe they are in the mix to contend for another Mississippi 8 Conference title.
Cambridge-Isanti shared the crown with Chisago Lakes last season, as the Wildcats, Monticello Magic and Princeton Tigers are other teams to watch for in the conference.
The Bluejackets have begun the season with a 2-2 record.
