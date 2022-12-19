Turning things around late last year, the Bluejackets boys basketball team hopes to ride that momentum into the new season on the hardwood.
Coach: Mike McDonald.
Last season: 8-19 overall; lost to Andover 79-64 in Section 7AAAA quarterfinals.
“Last year was a real slow start with guys that had never really played in front of a crowd before after a couple COVID seasons,” McDonald said.
While struggling out of the gates, the Bluejackets did rebound to win seven of 11 games to end the season.
“We grabbed some momentum that is going to help us as we approach this year,” said McDonald.
Key returners: Guards Kobe Karels, John Troolin and Elias Dee.
Season outlook: The Bluejackets expect “Havoc” to be back in full force on the courts this year.
Playing the game at their pace is going to be the biggest key for the Bluejackets this season, said McDonald.
“We’re going to have control the tempo,” he said. “Our tempo we want to play is fast and a little chaotic.”
Keying that play will be Karels, the leading scorer from last season at 18.3 points per game. Sharp shooter Troolin also looks to factor in heavily at the varsity level.
Mixed in with some other players that saw minutes at the varsity level and new faces that hope to contribute, the Bluejackets are excited to see how far they can go, said McDonald.
“I think we have a team that is hungry and that can challenge in the Mississippi 8 and Section 7AAAA. … We think we are in the mix,” he said.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.