Top players: Senior Caleb Boettcher, G; junior Christopher Laska, G; sophomore Jerimiah Newton, F.
Outlook: The Warriors took a major step forward last season, winning ten games in a seven-win improvement from a year earlier. Bonkoski believes that the 2022-23 Warriors can keep building off the success they found a year ago.
“Our team goals are to finish with a higher conference seed than last season,” he said. “Increase our free throw percentage by 10% over last year and have an overall season record of .500 or higher.”
The Warriors lost their top scorer as well as their top rebounder from last season, but also return several key players who will need to step up into more prominent roles.
“Caleb Boettcher and Christopher Laska are returning guards who will need to provide leadership for our offense to be successful,” Bonkoski said. “Jerimiah Newton will move into a more prominent role as our main inside presence and continues to mature and grow stronger around the basket.”
Sophomores Michael Newton and Carter Larson are a couple of other names that could make a splash for the Warriors this season. Bonkoski realizes that taking the next step forward won’t be easy, especially in a year where the Christian Athletic League is expected to be as strong as ever.
“We have a strong core of returning players back this season,” Bonkoski said. “Our goal will be to finish with a better record than last year, which will be a tall order after losing two key players and knowing several other schools in the conference should be stronger than last year.”
