Top players: Senior Caleb Schusted G/F; junior Brycen Lotz, PF; Logan Leniz, G; Jake Tepley, G.
Outlook: Braham has an optimistic feel to it despite coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season that saw the team only win 10 games. The Bombers lost three rotation players to graduation, but have an influx of young talent that has Eklund excited about the possibilities.
“We want to be in the top third of our conference this year,” he said. “Pine City has won two or three (conference titles) in a row now, so they would be the favorite and the one to knock off until somebody can do that.”
Schusted led the team in scoring last season and returns for his senior season. He will receive a lot of attention from opposing defenses, so other guys are going to have to step up to take the pressure off Schusted.
“Brycen Lotz has grown to be about 6’5,” Eklund said. “He’s kind of a unicorn in the conference. There is nobody with his size, so we’re expecting big things from him.”
Leniz is a sharpshooter that the Bombers will depend on for 3-point shooting. Tepley is a football star who will also be a key contributor both offensively and defensively.
“We have some kids that are going to work really hard,” Eklund said. “We have to play really good defense this year. We have to rebound really well and take care of the basketball. If we do that, we’ll have a shot to compete.”
