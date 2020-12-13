Since 2015, the city of Cambridge’s tax rate has decreased, and following the city’s Truth in Taxation meeting on Dec. 3, residents learned it will once again decrease in 2021.
Director of Finance Caroline Moe explained the city’s proposed 2021 tax levy is set at $5.56 million, which is a 2% increase in property taxes from last year. However, due to increases in the city’s tax base, the city tax rate is expected to go down 2.5%, which means if a property owner’s valuation stayed the same as last year, the city portion of their property taxes would go down 2.5%. The proposed 2021 tax rate is set at 73.1%, compared to the 2020 tax rate of 75.2%.
The City Council approved the 2021 budget of $7.47 million and levy of $5.56 million during its Dec. 7 regular City Council meeting.
Moe noted the property tax statements sent out earlier this year were based on a 5% preliminary 2021 levy increase; the city is now proposing a 2% levy increase.
“Since 2015, the city tax rate has actually gone down by 18.5%. The tax rate is the levy of the city divided by the tax base,” Moe said. “The city knows that we need to do a better job with lowering taxes; we are working on that while still trying to maintain the levels of service for our residents.”
The 2021 proposed tax levy breaks down as follows:
— General operations, $4.48 million.
— Economic development, $130,000.
— Capital replacement, $717,944.
— Debt service, $238,058.
“The council struggles every year when we try to work on the budget and tax levy, but it’s important to understand that collecting taxes allows government to do things that would otherwise be too expensive for us to do on our own,” Moe said. “Very few of us could afford to have our own police force, our own fire department or our own park system. But working together and paying taxes, we can have those things.”
Moe explained in 2021, the city will use taxes and other fund it receives to keep the public safe; keep the public moving; encourage recreation and quality of life activities; encourage creation of jobs and tax base; and make sure the city is compliant with law and is fiscally responsible.
“If your taxes are changing significantly, it’s typically due to the valuation on your property changing,” Moe said. “The city of Cambridge does not assign property valuation. Rather that’s done by the Isanti County Assessor’s Office. If you have questions on your assessment value, please contact the assessor’s office at the county courthouse.”
Moe explained the increase in levy for operations, including economic development and transfers to support capital of approximately $109,000, are due to the following:
• Increase of public safety costs of $176,000 due to salary and benefit costs increases along with police liability insurance premium costs.
• Increase in street maintenance costs of $154,000 due to salary and benefit increases. An additional full-time street maintenance worker will be added in 2021.
• Increase in general government costs of $121,000 due to the creation of a new assistant city administrator position. These costs are offset with a reduction of transfer to the economic development fund of $173,000. The economic development director is retiring on Dec. 31, and these duties are being transitioned to the new assistant city administrator position.
• Increases offset by reduction in transfer for capital of $170,000 in part due to prefunding items from revenue in 2020.
Moe explained the proposed 2021 budget is set at $7.47 million, of which 70% of the budget is funded by property taxes ($5.2 million); 16% from intergovernmental revenue ($1.2 million); and 5% ($400,000) from profits from the city’s municipal liquor store, Northbound Liquor.
As for city expenses, 38% ($2.8 million) of the budget is for public safety, police and fire; 20% ($1.5 million) is for street maintenance; 23% ($1.7 million) is for general government; and 11% ($854,604) is for transfers to support capital and economic development.
“We understand the significant burden that property taxes place on property owners and the City Council takes very seriously its job of setting the budget and levy,” Moe said. “We strive for transparency in all of our actions. Budget talks are always done in meetings open to the public. Council packets are always available on the city’s website in detail of what’s being discussed. Meetings like tonight always occur before the tax levy is adopted.”
Moe encouraged residents to visit the city’s website, www.ci.cambridge.mn.us, and click on the finance department section for more information on the city’s budget. She said residents can always email her at cmoe@ci.cambridge.mn.us or call her at 763-552-3202 for more information as well.
