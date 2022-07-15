Cambridge City Council discussed possible amendments to its ordinances involving downtown automobile businesses at its Tuesday, July 5, meeting.
Community Development Director Marcia Westover led the discussion after working on the proposal with new City Planner Jacob Nosbush.
The major proposal is to remove all auto-oriented uses within the downtown and “downtown fringe” areas, except for existing businesses.
“This does not mean legally existing businesses will have to move – they can stay as legal, non-conforming businesses,” Westover said. But new convenience stations, repair and service stations, sales and rental, car washes, and other drive-in auto establishments would be prohibited.
The only existing businesses that would be forced out would be those working under an interim use permit. And existing businesses can remain open even if they are sold, although that protection would vanish if the business was not open for one year.
Current businesses would not be allowed to expand.
Westover noted that there are plenty of areas – particularly the Highway 95 corridor east of downtown – that would better serve auto businesses.
“[That area] is intended to serve auto-oriented and service businesses,” she said. “The downtown is intended to serve a pedestrian environment.
“The vision is for the downtown uses to include things such as hotels, gyms, craft stores, boutique retail, specialty retail and restaurants. It does not include auto-oriented businesses.”
Cambridge would not be the first area city to restrict auto businesses in the downtown. Westover said Anoka, Forest Lake and Lindstrom already have such ordinances in place.
Neither Isanti nor Princeton allows car sales or repairs downtown, while North Branch allows car sales with a conditional use permit. Mora allows service stations and car sales, but the cars are not allowed to be displayed in an open lot.
“By regulating auto-oriented uses, these cities have created notable downtown areas friendly to pedestrians wanting to shop, eat and entertain,” Westover said.
A second proposal would require downtown auto businesses to feature a lot size of at least one acre. Of the 11 downtown auto businesses in Cambridge, four have lots less than an acre in size; Westover said they can remain as legal non-conforming businesses.
“We want to have manageable sites where owners can realistically move their cars without being cluttered while providing emergency lanes,” Westover said. “They will look better and be less cluttered. …
“We’re not trying to look down on [businesses that do not comply]; we want to keep them here. But we want to set standards for the future that will result in a more attractive city.”
Westover said neighboring cities such as Isanti, North Branch, Princeton and Mora do not have lot-size minimums, although Isanti has a size requirement for buildings on the lot. Forest Lake and Anoka do have the one-acre requirement.
Among those who spoke about the proposal was Monte Dybvig, owner of Doctor Monte’s Auto Repair at 115 Main St. N., which has been at that location for more than 60 years.
“This has been a dream of ours for a long time – to go down this road,” Dybvig said. “It’s a good thing. I’m very happy where I’m at, and I strive to be a good neighbor.
“We’re excited about the activity that’s happening on North Main right now.”
The proposals still need to be written into an ordinance that must be approved by the city’s Planning Commission and Council before it becomes law.
