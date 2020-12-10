The Braham City Council held a Truth in Taxation public hearing before its regular meeting on Dec. 8 for residents with some questions about their taxes.
In such a public hearing, residents can discuss issues related to changes to their property taxes with members of the council and the city administrator.
Peter Lendway, of Braham, attended the hearing with some questions.
Lendway said he had researched his proposed property taxes for 2021 and learned that the estimated market value for his property increased by 22.2%. The taxable market value increased by about 30.3% for his property, he said. City taxes increased by 32.5% and the county taxes increased by 29.3%, he said. Some of the calculations perplexed Lendway, he added.
“There are five line items on my property tax statement,” Lendway said. “On average, the increase is 24.6%. But in aggregate dollar amounts, it went to 27.6%. … And the taxes seemed to be a little bit out of line in terms of what the city is proposing. And I don’t know where that number is derived from, where that increase comes from.”
As a result, Lendway asked the council to educate him on what the discrepancy in his calculation implied.
Braham City Administrator Angela Grafstrom responded that the market value in Braham has increased. The city used bonds to do city maintenance work, and so the purpose of the tax levy is for compensating costs that need to be paid, Grafstrom said.
“And the way we afford to fix streets, whether it’s your street this year or not, is to tax the citizens of the city,” Grafstrom said. “That is our plan going forward — to improve things. But we also have water and sewer issues that need to be addressed. So that’s where we get the money from.”
Grafstrom explained to Lendway that property values are assessed by the county. She investigated the increase in market value for the city with the county to ensure there were no miscalculations, Grafstrom said.
“I called them three times on this, because I could not believe the difference in our values,” Grafstrom said. “And they said that they were accurate.”
Toward the end of the meeting, the council approved the adoption of a resolution for the final general fund levy for year 2021 in the amount of $706,626.
