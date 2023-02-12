Chisago County is hosting an open house to solicit input from community members on the future of the county transportation system. The county is currently updating its transportation plan, which will guide future transportation policy decisions and investments.
To gather input from residents, businesses, and commuters on the transportation system’s future, the County is hosting an in-person public open house meeting and an interactive website
The in-person open house meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the North Branch Area Library, which is located at 6355 379th Street in North Branch.
Information available at the open house will include the plan’s purpose and goals, the existing conditions of the county’s transportation system, and a schedule for completion of the plan.
Attendees will be asked to identify issues, concerns, and priorities for investment related to the county transportation system. Information collected at the meeting will assist in the development of potential solutions and/or areas for additional study. Staff will also be available to discuss the plan and answer questions (there will not be a formal presentation).
Online comments will be accepted through March 6. The information will also be available for viewing at the libraries in Rush City, Wyoming, North Branch and Chisago City.
The same information presented at the open house will also be available for review online along with additional background information.
Topics addressed in the plan will include the county highway network, the county trail network, public transit, freight considerations, and more. The final plan is anticipated to be completed in fall 2023, and will reflect the issues, needs, and priorities identified by users of the county transportation system.
