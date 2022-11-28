The Chisago County commissioners received an update on several budget recommendations that emerged from a meeting of the county’s Budget and Finance Committee as part of its Wednesday, Nov. 16, meeting.

One topic presented by County Administrator Chase Burnham from Budget and Finance was for Phase II of the Honeywell Energy Efficiency Improvement Project, whose costs have been set at $1,566,300. He said the committee recommended funding the project, with $729,577 coming from the county’s available American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds, $524,750 coming from the building fund balance, and the remaining $311,973 coming from the general fund.

