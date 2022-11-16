The Chisago County Board of Commissioners approved a loan that will help Chisago City buy property adjacent to the city’s industrial park at the commissioners’ meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The Chisago County Housing and Redevelopment Authority-Economic Development Authority (HRA-EDA) brought the request to the commissioners. The HRA-EDA worked with the Chisago City HRA-EDA to purchase 20 acres of land abutting the city’s current industrial park, with the goal of increasing the amount of land available for potential industrial uses.
But the Chisago City HRA-EDA does not have enough money to pay the full cost of the purchase. As a result, the commissioners were asked to loan $462,000 for the purchase; the two HRA-EDA’s each will pay $200,000 to fund the rest of the purchase.
The Chisago County HRA-EDA requested a 0% loan from the county for the purchase amount paid by the county. The payment schedule has the loan amortized over 20 years, with the Chisago City EDA making annual payments to repay the loan; land sales from the industrial park also could potentially hasten loan repayment.
County Administrator Chase Burnham asked the commissioners to stipulate where they wished to draw the payment from, should they approve it. Options for the county included monies from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the federal government, its Capital Improvement Plans moneys, or money taken directly from the general fund.
As a group, the commissioners agreed that fund balance would be the best route.
“We’re already short on ARPA, and we’re already short on CIP, and we’re healthy in the fund balance, so I would support that,” Commissioner Marlys Dunne said.
Commissioner Ben Montzka asked if the mortgage had been properly vetted by the county, and County Attorney Janet Reiter agreed to look at the paperwork.
“I don’t believe our office has been consulted prior to this, but we would be happy to review the documents,” Reiter said. “But I would ask what would be the mechanism (to stop the purchase) if the documents don’t satisfy our office?”
Montzka then asked that the motion include verbiage that required the documents be subject to approval of the county attorney’s office, which was granted before the purchase was unanimously approved.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.