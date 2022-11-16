The Chisago County Board of Commissioners approved a loan that will help Chisago City buy property adjacent to the city’s industrial park at the commissioners’ meeting held Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Chisago County Housing and Redevelopment Authority-Economic Development Authority (HRA-EDA) brought the request to the commissioners. The HRA-EDA worked with the Chisago City HRA-EDA to purchase 20 acres of land abutting the city’s current industrial park, with the goal of increasing the amount of land available for potential industrial uses.

