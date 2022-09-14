For 20 years, Chisago County has hosted a gathering for county fifth graders to learn about the importance of water.
The event was executed in a digital format in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
But this year will make the return of the Water Festival in its typical in-person form.
This year’s event is scheduled to take place at Wild Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and it will include all fifth grade students in Chisago County.
The Chisago County Children’s Water Festival has delivered educational stations and hands-on activities about our lakes and streams, aquatic creatures and the hydrological cycle.
The event is a collaboration between numerous organizations including Chisago County, the Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District, the Minnesota DNR’s Project WET, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and Wild Mountain.
One of the organizers, Susanna Wilson Witkowski, the Water Resource Manager of Chisago County said, “Chisago County and the Planning Committee is excited to bring the Chisago County Children’s Water Festival back in-person at Wild Mountain this year.
“These past two years we held a virtual festival and provided 30 learning videos and activities for all Chisago County fifth graders and their teachers. We thank the educators, school administrators, volunteers, presenters and sponsors for all of their contributions to the festival these past 20 years.
“Our festival would not be possible without them. We look forward to 20 more years of hands-on learning on the importance of water!”
This event is not open to the public.
