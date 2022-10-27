Planning for the future makeup of the Chisago County Planning Commission was part of the focus of the Chisago County commissioners at their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Specifically, the focus was on trying to make sure that the commission represented township residents as well as city dwellers.
Kurt Schneider, the county’s environmental services director, presented a proposal from the commission that altered its makeup based on a self-study. The proposal also included a resolution that would include members of the 2022 commission that might be displaced in 2023 by any changes.
That led Commissioner Chris DuBose to make a motion that included an addition to the proposal submitted by the Planning Commission.
“The language would be: ‘Districts 2 and 5 shall appoint members from unincorporated areas. If no applicant from an unincorporated area applies, then County Board would extend the application period to accept an application from a candidate in an incorporated area, or from another district, at that board member’s discretion,’” DuBose said.
The purpose, DuBose said, is to make sure those who live outside city limits are represented on the commission.
“I think it’s important for the Planning Commission to have a number of members from unincorporated areas,” he said. “It’s somewhat of a disadvantage to districts 2 and 5, because it restricts who they can appoint, but the overriding importance is that the Planning Commission talks 90% about unincorporated areas in the county.
“I think it’s important to have a majority of the people be those who have a stake in the decision.”
Commissioner Ben Montzka did not approve of the addition.
“I don’t agree that someone who lives in the city can’t plan appropriately and acceptably,” he said. “It ought to be based on the ability to contribute. There should not be this arbitrary qualification that isn’t based on quality.”
DuBose responded that, even with the new language, the commissioners from each district – who are the ones who vet potential candidates to represent their district – focus on making sure good candidates are eventually chosen.
“I think we leave it up to each individual commissioner to make the judgment on that, and they will have to answer ultimately to the people of their district,” DuBose said.
The motion passed 3-1, with Montzka opposed. But soon after that, it became clear that one current member of the Planning Commission, Frank Storm from District 5, lives in Rush City and would be immediately affected by the change.
As a result, the commissioners voted to rescind that motion, then resubmitted the motion with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2023. At that time District 5, which currently does not have a commissioner because of the death of Mike Robinson earlier this year, will have a seated commissioner able to choose who will represent it on the Planning Commission.
That motion passed 3-1, with again Montzka opposed.
Energy Efficiency Project moves forward
In January of this year the commissioners approved Phase 1 of a project with Honeywell to conduct an Energy Efficiency and Improvement Program. At this meeting the commissioners looked at the second phase of the project.
The purpose of the program is to make improvements to county buildings that reduce energy and water use while increasing operational efficiency.
Phase 1, which cost $1.5 million, focused on nine different improvements.
Phase 2 will include heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) controls on the libraries in North Branch, Wyoming and Chisago City; variable air volume (VAV) reheats; and complete reheat controls for the County Government Building in Center City.
Phase 2 also will cost roughly $1.5 million. Honeywell presented three finance options for the project: a 15-year, 10-year and 5-year term. The cost will impact the levy starting in 2024; the first payment will be made in February of that year.
Josh Hounsell, Honeywell’s energy sales leader for the Central Region, said paying for these improvements now should result in future savings.
“If you looked at capital cost avoidance – material costs and labor costs – and if you waited one year, even if you didn’t account for inflation, which right now is pretty historic, the price would increase $46,000 to implement the same project,” Hounsell said. “Things are going to break, and over time things are going to be more expensive.”
While the commissioners favored moving forward on the project, they all preached caution because of the cost.
“I would like to discuss the financing, because I’d prefer not to bond, if possible,” DuBose said. “Perhaps we could use a combination of CIP and ARPA funding. I would hope that would allow us to avoid financing completely; [paying] $200,000 is a half percent on our levy.”
CIP stands for a capital improvements program, while ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provided emergency funds to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve moving forward on the project to lock in the current prices. The next step for the commissioners is to determine the payment program before February of next year.
