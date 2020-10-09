Around 12 children from Early Childhood Family Education paid an outdoor visit to residents of GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge on Sept. 29.
“This is the first time we’ve done anything like this,” said Kim Goodmanson, coordinator of Cambridge-Isanti Early Childhood. “But we just wanted to find a way to share some of our excitement and joy of young children with the residents. This is an opportunity for us to bring them a little bit of sunshine in their day.”
GracePointe Crossing, a Presbyterian Homes and Services senior living community, is following guidelines set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which restricts in-person visitors in assisted living, memory care and care centers as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Cambridge-Isanti School’s Early Childhood Family Education program conducted a class on a lawn outside of GracePointe Crossing for the visitors to watch and enjoy.
“So we just have everything set up for them to watch, and the kids are going to make some projects to leave here for them,” Goodmanson said.
The ECFE children were engaged in arts and crafts using scissors to create cards and signs and painted rocks to leave behind for the residents as a souvenir. They also sang songs and worked on their large motor skills for the residents to watch.
Seeing all the ECFE children was a pleasant scene for Roberta Erickson, 85, a GracePointe resident for about two years, she said.
“I think this is great,” Erickson said about the ECFE children doing art projects and learning in front of her. “This is entertaining for us. We sit in our rooms and don’t do anything but watch television. Now we got this here to watch — all of these young people. I wish my granddaughter or great-granddaughter was here. But she’s not with this group.”
Coralie Ritchie, 93, a resident of GracePointe Crossing, said she enjoyed seeing all the ECFE children and interacting with them. Although she just met most of the ECFE children, she loves them, she said.
“I come from a family of 14 children,” Ritchie said. “And I was one of the older ones, so I helped raise all the little ones.”
The ECFE program has been meeting in the park for the last four summers, Goodmanson said. Since conducting the program in the park was “well-received,” they thought about having it somewhere like GracePointe Crossing for the residents, which they thought might also be well received by the residents there.
GracePointe Crossing’s housing counselor Molly Carlson said ECFE asked her about doing a class session for the GracePointe residents, an opportunity to which she excitedly agreed.
“This is really just an opportunity to bring together kids and seniors for an intergenerational day,” Carlson said. “So the kids are holding their class here. And obviously, the residents have to keep distance to be safe, that they’re still able to enjoy watching the kids.”
