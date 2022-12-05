CNR sports Cheney.jpg

Jeff Cheney is defying the odds by still competing at a high level of professional drag racing at the age of 60.

 Submitted photo

The lifelong career that National Hot Rod Association driver Jeff Cheney has been able to carve out for himself may have never happened without the creative thinking of his mother.

“I got three speeding tickets within about a three-month period of time,” the Cambridge native said. “My mom said if you’re going to do that, bring it to the racetrack. So I did.”

