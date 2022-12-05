The lifelong career that National Hot Rod Association driver Jeff Cheney has been able to carve out for himself may have never happened without the creative thinking of his mother.
“I got three speeding tickets within about a three-month period of time,” the Cambridge native said. “My mom said if you’re going to do that, bring it to the racetrack. So I did.”
Once he got onto the track, Cheney realized he had a gift.
“I raced a local circuit and actually won the championship my first year as a rookie,” he said. “So I realized I had a gift for racing.”
Cheney raced part time for several years and continued to find success. In 1992, Cheney and his wife, Kimberly, made the decision that he would pursue the sport on a full-time basis.
A bad racing accident in 2000 slowed Cheney down for a while. He suffered severe burns to his body and was forced to spend a month at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Despite the setback, Cheney wouldn’t give up and eventually found his way back to the top of the drag racing world.
During the 2006-07 season, Cheney climbed the ranks and was recognized as the No. 2 drag racer in the world. He has been ranked top 10 in the world for much of his storied career.
“It was amazing, but it was frustrating. We were so close (to a No. 1 ranking),” Cheney said.
While you don’t find too many professional drag racers that are 60 years old, Cheney believes he knows the key to his longevity in the sport.
“The biggest part of our business is reaction time,” he said. “My reaction time is very sharp, and that’s one of the reasons we’ve had so much success. I just have a really good personal reaction time.”
Family has always been important to Cheney, as he has four adult children. While it was hard to get his kids involved in drag racing when they were young due to the constraints of his schedule, Cheney encouraged them to get more involved once they were adults.
“I’ve got two of my sons now that are racing, and it is so rewarding,” Jeff Cheney said. “It’s way more rewarding than me winning, I promise you.”
His sons Matt and Mike are currently racing with Cheney, while his eldest son Travis was his crew chief for several years. Cheney and his wife also have a daughter, Nicole, and eight grandchildren between all their kids.
Faith is another important part of Cheney’s story. He serves as a chaplain for an organization called Racers for Christ, which provides counsel for racers at the various tracks across the country.
Cheney grew up in Coon Rapids as well as Mora but has called Cambridge home for over 30 years. While Minnesota is not exactly a hot bed for drag racers, Cheney enjoys the community he lives in.
“It is kind of a crazy place to live for a professional drag racer,” he said. “Most people would live in Tennessee or southern Kansas — somewhere more centrally located.”
Family is the biggest reason that keeps Cheney in Minnesota, but he is very well established in the Cambridge community as well.
“I’m on the board at New Hope Community Church, where we go to church,” Cheney said. “I’ve been on the Allina Hospital Board a few years. I enjoy that part and the social part of that as well.”
Cheney is still competing at a very high level on the drag racing circuit. Cheney won the NHRA Division 5 championship in 2021, and this past season he finished fourth in the division.
Division 5 is made up of nine states in the Midwest and Central Plains. Cheney also competes in what are called “Big Dollar Bracket Races,” which are separate from NHRA races but can provide more lucrative winnings.
Cheney is defying the odds by still competing at a high level of professional drag racing at the age of 60. As long as he can hold up physically and maintain his elite reaction time, Cheney said he hopes to continue his four-decade career of traveling the drag racing circuit and living out his dreams with his family.
As long as he does not pick up any more traffic tickets, that is.
