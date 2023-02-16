Untitled design - 1

Cassie Murphy

 Submitted photo

Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc is pleased to announce Cassie Murphy has joined its firm as a sales associate. She will specialize in Residential property sales in the East Central Minnesota area.

“We are thrilled to have Cassie join our team,” said Carrie Gibbs of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. “It’s an exciting time to be with the Century 21 System as we increase our market presence in East Central Minnesota.”

Load comments