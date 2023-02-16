Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc is pleased to announce Cassie Murphy has joined its firm as a sales associate. She will specialize in Residential property sales in the East Central Minnesota area.
“We are thrilled to have Cassie join our team,” said Carrie Gibbs of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc. “It’s an exciting time to be with the Century 21 System as we increase our market presence in East Central Minnesota.”
Murphy just successfully completed extensive training and licensing through Kaplan Real Estate Education. She has also been training through the Century 21 University Training Program which helps in the development of new agents in all aspects of Real Estate industry.
Gibbs added, “We believe training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry. Performance-based training is necessary to assure that Century 21 associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients.”
Murphy grew up in Ogilvie and moved away for a short time after graduation, but missed family so she came back. She is married and has three children. Murphy is also a licensed nurse, and coaches her son’s 4th grade basketball team and loves it.
In her spare time, she loves to read, can food, kayak and play board games with her kids. She loves the home they have built. Additional family members include a dog, seven chickens and three bunnies.
