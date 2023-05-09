Unfortunately, bowling at the high school level in Minnesota is relatively obscure. Bowling is not a varsity sport in the state, but there are talented bowlers at the high school level that compete at the club level.
2021 Cambridge-Isanti graduate Trista Rauma is one of those bowlers.
After finishing third in the state tournament and being named first team all-state in high school, Rauma decided to take her talents to Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
“I choose Wartburg because of bowling pretty much,” Rauma said. “We had a previous coach who recruited me. When I went to Wartburg, I really liked the school. I’m from Isanti, which is a smaller town, and Waverly is also a pretty small town and Wartburg is a small college. Everyone knows everyone.”
Rauma has been an instrumental player for the program that has reached new heights in the last several years. This past season, her team had the most successful year in history.
Rauma herself scored a fourth-place finish at the Five Season Classic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. While she is already one of the top players on her team, Rauma is still committed as ever to continue her development moving forward into next season.
“This next year, we have two professional bowlers coming in to coach us,” Rauma said. “We are really excited to have them there to evolve our games even more. College bowling in general, whether you are getting coaching or not, you have to be present on the lanes and understand what’s going on. Perspective change offers a lot of insight into your own game and how to make it better.”
Rauma got into bowling at a very young age and has used the game to provide opportunities for herself. Her team at Wartburg has had the opportunity to travel to cities such as Chicago and Las Vegas for competitions.
While bowling has done a lot for her life, Rauma wants to see the game continue to grow, especially back home in Minnesota.
“I’m one of the very few from Cambridge that went on from bowling,” she said. “There are just not many people that go into bowling. I wish people knew more about bowling because bowling offers college scholarships for you just like any other school for athletics.”
Rauma majors in elementary education at Wartburg and plans on becoming a teacher in her professional life. She is passionate about helping kids and understands that there is a high demand for quality teachers. While Rauma has a clear idea of what she wants to do with her life after she graduates college, she still plans on staying involved with the game she loves.
“I think I could see myself bowling competitively out of college,” Rauma said. “There is a bunch of outside tournaments for adults, especially in Minnesota. If I want to compete still, I think I could.”
With the help of her new coaches, Rauma is excited for the possibilities the next several years may bring.
“I love being with the team because we are a smaller team,” she said. “I get to create that bond with everyone when we do compete on the lanes. I’ve never been coached by professional bowlers before. I’m really excited to see what they can offer us.
“I’m looking forward to being able to gain more knowledge throughout this entire process.”
