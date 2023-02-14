The University of North Dakota was the first Division I basketball program to offer 2022 Cambridge-Isanti graduate Mikayla Aumer a scholarship.
When it came down to making her college decision, that early interest from UND proved to be the difference as Aumer ultimately committed to the Fighting Hawks.
“I talked to a lot of colleges and got some offers, but I kind of always held North Dakota with me,” Aumer said. “I would communicate with schools, but UND definitely stuck out the most. Division I had pretty much always been the goal.”
During the 2020-21 season at Cambridge-Isanti, Aumer led the Mississippi 8 Conference in scoring at over 22 points per game. She was regarded as one of the best combo guard prospects in the state of Minnesota coming out of high school, and interest was very high in her among colleges, both locally and nationally.
Aumer believes that the competition she played against in high school was paramount in preparing her to play at the next level.
“I always loved playing in really tight games. Forest Lake always seemed to be a rival for us in sections,” Aumer said. “One of the biggest highlights was definitely going to state my sophomore year. It was just a really cool experience to play at the Barn and feel that whole atmosphere.
“To go against a team like Hopkins — it’s always good to go against tougher competition. The whole tournament was a great learning experience for me.”
She also got to play with and against very tough players while playing for the Metro Stars AAU program. All those experiences prepared Aumer for where she is now, learning the ins and outs of major college basketball as a true freshman.
“On the court it’s more about learning the system, especially your freshman year,” she said. “Seeing what you need to buy into and what the coaches need from you. Making connections with your teammates and adjusting to coaching styles.”
While her time on the floor has been limited as a freshman, Aumer understands what her team is trying to accomplish as March draws near.
“The goal is to make the NCAA Tournament,” she said. “If not the NCAA Tournament, at least the WNIT. Postseason play is definitely a goal for our team.”
The Fighting Hawks still have six games remaining before the Summit League Tournament kicks off in Sioux Falls, including a game in the Twin Cities against conference foe St. Thomas to close out the schedule on Feb. 25.
“I’m really excited to come back home and see the family,” Aumer said. “I’ll hopefully be able to see a lot of people that I train with. It’ll be really good.”
Despite being only a freshman, Aumer already has a good idea of what her goals for the future are. She has declared as a psychology major at UND and also sees hoops in her future.
“My first goal is to play professionally after college. The top goal is the WNBA,” she said. “Once I do get done with basketball I’d really like to lean into sports psychology and maybe go back to school to get my master’s. That’s what I’m leaning towards.”
Playing basketball at the highest level of college makes those lofty goals much more realistic.
She says she wouldn’t be where she is today without the help of others.
“None of this would be possible without my family and God,” Aumer said. “Everything happens for a reason.”
