2020 Cambridge-Isanti graduate Micah Ladd didn’t always see himself playing basketball after high school.
The talented guard played a major role in the run made by the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team in 2020, but he felt the trip to the state tournament would be a great way to put a bow on his career.
COVID-19 changed all that.
Just days before the Minnesota state boys basketball tournament was supposed to kick off in Minneapolis, the Minnesota State High School League made the decision to cancel the entire event. Ladd and his teammates were devastated.
“That right there actually led me to play college basketball,” Ladd said. “I was considering not playing and just going to school to get my degree. But I knew in myself I had more basketball in me, I wanted to play, and I didn’t want to go out like that.”
After deciding to extend his playing career, Ladd’s basketball journey led him to Crown College in St. Bonifacius. Relationships and community were some of the attributes of Crown that Ladd found appealing.
“Crown is a very tight-knit community with the amount of students that attend here,” he said. “Everybody knows each other. On the basketball side, how invested the coaches and players were in my life before coming to Crown. Their willingness to make accommodations and help get me here and want me here was a big thing.”
Ladd found early success at Crown and has started all three of his seasons with the Polars. This season Ladd is averaging 7 points a game and has nearly a 2:1 assist to turnover ratio for the 11-8 team. The Polars have struggled a bit since conference play has started, but Ladd remains confident that their best basketball is still ahead of them.
“Right now our road to playoffs is looking very tough,” he said. “We have six more games left and realistically if we are wanting to get to the playoffs, we have to win all six. A lot of people are going to look at that and say that’s impossible. I won’t tell them that it’s not very hard to do, but I know it is possible.”
That competitive mindset that Ladd possesses also translates into the classroom. The sports management major is set to graduate a year early and he is planning on getting a master’s degree in business and sports administration.
He still has two years left of college basketball eligibility, so the plan is to continue his basketball career while working towards his postgraduate degree.
While the future is bright for Ladd, he has drawn inspiration from the recent loss of a high school teammate. Cambridge-Isanti graduate Hunter Melander was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident on New Year’s Day. He was only 21 years old.
Faith Nelson was a passenger on the snowmobile that tragic morning and she was also killed. Nelson was also just 21 years old.
The accident has deeply affected Ladd, but he will do all he can to keep his friends’ memory alive.
“The reason I play this game now is not for myself or anybody else, it’s for that teammate (Melander) of mine,” Ladd said. “It gives me extra motivation every single day when I go on the court, when I go in the weight room, whatever I do.”
