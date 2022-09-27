Former Isanti Redbirds catcher Kyle Johnson remembers his time with the team fondly.
In 2011, Johnson and the Redbirds went undefeated during the state tournament and claimed the Minnesota Class C Town Ball championship. Johnson was named the MVP of the tournament after batting .375 and recording 61 putouts from his catcher position.
Born and raised in Cambridge, Johnson played college baseball at Concordia-Moorhead. He started out playing both football and baseball in college, but realized early on that baseball needed to be his main focus.
“My freshman year I started as a catcher, so I then decided I’m not going to go into the trenches with defensive lineman and offensive lineman and get hurt for baseball,” Johnson said.
Despite his success at the college level, Johnson returned to Isanti every summer to lace up his cleats with the Redbirds.
“For me it was about the camaraderie with all the guys that I grew up with and played with,” he recalls. “I think it’s super unique what the state of Minnesota has done with Town Ball.”
Johnson began playing baseball with the Redbirds at the age of 15 and continued to play for well over a decade until his late-20s. Once Johnson and his wife had twins, his family commitments ended his time with the Redbirds.
Johnson now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is the director of supply chain planning for a company that makes mattress covers.
While he has moved to a different region of the country, the itch the play baseball has not left him. In 2021, Johnson’s neighbor in North Carolina invited him to join a team in a men’s townball league.
“It’s not like the Town Ball scene in Minnesota,” he said. “It’s super casual, but you play against these guys with a ton of experience.”
Even though Johnson has settled in a new state, he still keeps in touch with some of his former Redbird teammates.
“I’m still on a text chain with some of the guys that I played with,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.