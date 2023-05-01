CUW Cornelius.jpg

Hannah Cornelius

Hannah Cornelius had a decorated career as a sprinter during her high school track and field days at Braham High School.

In her senior season at Braham in 2021, Cornelius qualified for the state track meet in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races. With several universities recruiting her heavily, Cornelius decided to stay close to home and committed to the University of St. Thomas.

