Hannah Cornelius had a decorated career as a sprinter during her high school track and field days at Braham High School.
In her senior season at Braham in 2021, Cornelius qualified for the state track meet in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races. With several universities recruiting her heavily, Cornelius decided to stay close to home and committed to the University of St. Thomas.
“I was super set on going somewhere warm,” Cornelius said. “I had committed somewhere verbally, then I backed out. I started to look a little closer to home and St. Thomas had been reaching out to me, so I thought I’d reach out back and see if they were still interested in having me come here. It worked out perfectly.”
In 2021-22, St. Thomas made the rare transition of moving from the Division III level all the way up to the Division I level. While the move came as a surprise after St. Thomas was essentially kicked out of the MIAC, the university has the facilities as well as the financial backing so the move was practical.
For Cornelius, the transition from Braham to Division I track and field was a major adjustment.
“That was definitely a huge change for me,” she said. “To start coming to meets and not just winning everything. Not meant to sound cocky, but it was a huge change. It still continues to be hard. I have to kind of run for my own time and not for winning or getting a good place.
“It’s still nice to (win), but I run to set PR’s (personal record) now.”
Despite the heightened level of competition, Cornelius has held her own and provided stellar performances in her first two seasons in St. Paul. On Feb. 17 she placed second at the Snowshoe Open at the University of Minnesota, recording a personal best time of 7.89 in the 60 meters. Cornelius also ran an impressive time of 57.92 in the 400 at South Dakota State on Feb. 11.
“We always have a meet at South Dakota State University, and literally, every time we have one of the indoors there, I run well,” Cornelius said. “I don’t know what it is, but it’s just my lucky track, I guess. That was my best race of the season so far. That went pretty well for me in the 400. My 60 went well indoors this year. I PR’ed by a good amount, so that was fun. It was good indoor season.”
As the schedule transitions to the outdoor season, Cornelius will look to continue to build off the success she found during indoor. While spring has been slow to arrive in Minnesota, the Tommies have already been able to compete against tough competition at outdoor meets in Texas and California.
“I would love to get a PR in the 400 finally,” Cornelius said. “I would like to break the school record. I’m a little far off that for outdoor, but who knows? For our relays, I’d love to do well at conference. Last year we didn’t do super well, so I’d love to turn that around.”
In her sophomore year, Cornelius has seen improvement not only on the track, but also in the classroom. She admits to having some struggles balancing her athletics and academics her freshman year, but things have been much smoother in her second year on campus.
“I’m majoring in psychology, and I think I’m going to specialize in forensic psychology,” Cornelius said. “I also want to minor in criminal justice. This year has been going well. I had a hard time adjusting last year because we had a super-busy schedule. Especially with outdoor season, when you really start to travel. It’s hard to keep on top of grades.”
With a full year of college already under her belt, Cornelius has gained greater confidence and has a better understanding of where her priorities need to be. Having an athletic scholarship to a prestigious university such as St. Thomas is an amazing opportunity for a college athlete, and Cornelius wants to take full advantage of that privilege.
“My grades did struggle a little bit last year,” she said. “This year I’ve been really putting (academics) first. You’re a student-athlete, not an athlete-student. Last year I was definitely more athlete-student.
“I’ve been putting in more work for that, and I think it has been paying off. That’s another reason why I wanted to go D-II or D-I, because they can offer (athletic) scholarships. That was a huge factor for me too.”
