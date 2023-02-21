2021 North Branch graduate Emma Hurd has returned home to continue her successful softball career.
After spending one season at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, where she batted a very impressive .522, Hurd made the decision to transfer to Anoka-Ramsey Community College, where she will be playing her home games in Cambridge.
“I choose Anoka because it was a lot easier for me to live at home,” Hurd said. “I am able to work and see my family every day and it’s a lot cheaper,” she added with a chuckle.
While being home is nice, Hurd is excited for the opportunity the upcoming softball season will present. Anoka-Ramsey has already been practicing for a month at an indoor facility, but March is when the team will kick off the season. On March 9, the team will travel to Florida to play a slew of games.
Hurd is slated to be the team’s starting catcher and she is working to build camaraderie with her teammates already. The weeklong trip to Florida should bring the team even closer as they play a grueling schedule.
“We will play 10 or 11 games down there,” Hurd said. “Staying in a hotel, playing three games a day. It will be really fun.”
With a successful college season under her belt already, Hurd plans to open her recruiting in the hopes of landing a potential scholarship.
“I’m going to try and get recruited to go play at a university,” she said. “I’m hoping D-II.”
While her future may be uncertain at this time, Hurd plans to leave it all on the field no matter what happens.
“Knowing that this could be my last season ever, I’m definitely going to give it my all every single day,” she said.
Academically, Hurd is also uncertain what she wants to major in going forward. That is why she felt that going the junior college route was perfect for her situation.
“I still don’t know what I want to major in,” she said. “So playing juco is the best option for me because I have no idea what I want to do, and I don’t want to spend a whole bunch of money on a major that I don’t even know if I’ll want the rest of my life.”
Hurd understands the financial burdens of college that many of her peers have yet to grasp. She also wants to change the stigma that many students who choose community college face.
“It’s OK to go to community college if you still want to play,” Hurd said. “A community college is an awesome opportunity to get recruited to a higher level and to figure out what you really want to do, while still being able to play the sport you grew up playing.”
With only a few weeks until the softball season starts up, Hurd is doing her best to live in the moment and not get too worried about what the future holds or things that she can’t control.
“I just want to perform the best I can,” she said. “Be able to live up to what I know I can do and be a good teammate. We’re not holding back anything. We have a really good chance to go to nationals, so that’s our end goal right now.”
Early in the season, Anoka-Ramsey will play games in Florida as well as domed facilities around the region. Once the team moves to outdoor play in April, it will play its home games in Cambridge.
The outdoor portion of the schedule will kick off on April 4 when Hurd and her Anoka-Ramsey team are scheduled to host to Ridgewater College in a doubleheader.
