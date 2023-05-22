CUW... Clint Mattson.jpg

Clint Mattson

2019 North Branch graduate Clint Mattson finished his high school baseball career as the school’s all-time hits and runs leader. Despite the success as a prep, Mattson was underrecruited and not sure if he would be continuing his baseball career at the college level.

That all changed when he got a call from Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

