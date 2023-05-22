2019 North Branch graduate Clint Mattson finished his high school baseball career as the school’s all-time hits and runs leader. Despite the success as a prep, Mattson was underrecruited and not sure if he would be continuing his baseball career at the college level.
That all changed when he got a call from Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
“I didn’t really get recruited anywhere,” Mattson said. “I pretty much had made up my mind that I was just going to be done playing. Then the GA at Augsburg the spring of my senior year got ahold of me last minute in March. I was the last recruit of the class.”
The decision to continue his playing career paid off for Mattson. He entered college as a shortstop his freshman year, a season that was cut short when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. As a sophomore, Mattson was moved to left field and won the starting job. His junior season he slid over to center field, but had his season ended after just 10 games due to a broken foot.
Mattson returned this season for his senior year and once again won the starting job in center field.
“I came in fighting for that spot again this year and I got it,” Mattson said. “And I stayed healthy, so I had a blast.”
While the Auggies didn’t have the best year record-wise (9-24), Mattson put together a full season and found success. He was voted defensive player of the year for Augsburg by his teammates during its postseason awards ceremony.
When reflecting back on his career at Augsburg, Mattson chooses to focus on the good memories.
“We beat Gustavus this year. That’s probably the most fun baseball game I have even been a part of,” Mattson said. “They’re a team that every single time we’ve played them while I’ve been in college, we’ve been mercy ruled.
“They came into our home field and they brought a broom. They were already preparing to sweep us. That (win) showed us what we can do. We were only able to put it all together a couple of times, but that was definitely fun.”
While his college playing days are over, Mattson is not hanging up the cleats quite yet. He plans to continue playing townball in the summers back home in North Branch, a team has been a part of since his high school days.
“I play for the North Branch Nighthawks,” Mattson said. “I want to keep doing that as long as I physically can. I’m a Town Ball guy. I’ve always thought Town Ball was the most pure form of baseball, because there is no politics.
“Sure, there are rivalries, but after the game you can still see two guys who you think hate each other on the field having a beer in the parking lot.”
Off the field, Mattson just graduated from Augsburg with a degree in communications. He was able to parlay a college internship into a job offer, and is looking forward to getting the next chapter of his life started.
“I’m starting full-time in June doing brokerage for a logistics company in St. Paul,” Mattson said. “Last summer I did an internship with a different company and I met a couple people.
“In November, one of the guys I made a relationship with at the previous company had left and moved on. He had a higher role and he immediately told me that he would give a job and set me up pretty good. I got lucky.”
Luck may be part of it, but Mattson understands how important networking and building relationships is. Once he gets more established in his career, he has dreams of starting his own business.
Mattson is interested in getting into coaching at some point down the line. He is also a self-taught bass guitar player — true renaissance man.
“My dad plays drums, Mattson said. “He just turned 60 this past winter and he is still in his high school band with his buddies. They play a couple of gigs every summer. He got me into the music.”
It’s an exciting time for Mattson as he transitions into post-college life, but the future is looking bright for the multi-talented young man from North Branch.
