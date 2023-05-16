Coming from a military family, 2019 Cambridge-Isanti graduate Charlene Morke envisioned herself having a military career from a young age.
When the opportunity to attend the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on a scholarship presented itself, Morke jumped at the chance.
“This (Navy) was definitely my No. 1 by far,” Morke said. “I was looking at the University of Minnesota too. They were recruiting me, as well as another school in Florida, but this was by far my No. 1. I have a lot of family in the military, so I knew it was kind of the way I wanted to go, and it was free, so I really couldn’t complain.”
Morke’s talent as a pole vaulter had a number of major college programs recruiting her out of high school. She won the Minnesota state championship in the pole vault in 2019, clearing a height of 12 feet 4 inches. Her other high school accolades included being named all-conference in the Mississippi 8 three times and qualifying for the state tournament three consecutive years.
“I was a gymnast for 15 years, so I did gymnastics all throughout high school,” Morke said. “Doing high school gymnastics gave me more time to try out other sports. I did track and field and learned how to pole vault very quickly because it’s a lot of the same stuff you do in gymnastics. I just picked it up really fast.”
Once she arrived in Annapolis, Morke picked right up where she left off in high school. In her freshman season at Navy, Morke won the Patriot League championship in the indoor pole vault and also set the Navy school record for women’s pole vault by clearing a height of 13-04.50.
She won the indoor league championship again in 2022 and has been named Patriot League Field Athlete of the Week on three separate occasions.
Morke has accomplished a lot in her college track career, despite losing opportunities to compete due to the COVID-19 crisis that greatly affected both her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Unlike typical college athletes, student-athletes at military academies play by a totally different set of rules. When you commit to a military academy, there is no extra eligibility, NIL opportunities, or the option of entering the transfer portal. Athletes like Morke are committed until their service requirements are met.
“My biggest highlight was breaking the indoor school record,” Morke said. “As a team, being able to beat Army and win our conference meet seven times is a really big deal. We haven’t lost to Army. If you didn’t know, Army is our biggest competitor in literally everything. Beating Army is a huge deal for us, so that’s really exciting.”
For all the success Morke has found in the pole vault while at Navy, her brightest days are still ahead of her. Her track and field career will conclude at the end of this season, but Morke plans on having a long career in the military after graduation later this month.
“I’m planning on staying in the military as long as I love it,” she said. “I’ve gotten just an amazing education where you can’t really get anywhere else. I’m going to be doing my dream job, which is a Navy pilot.”
Later this summer, Morke will be moving to Florida to attend graduate school at the University of West Florida. Once she gets done with flight school, Morke will finish her military requirements, which will keep her in the Navy for years to come.
“In August, I’ll start graduate school in Florida,” Morke said. “After that I will start flight school. I have flight school for about two or two and half years, and then I have eight years commitment after that. I’m in it for the long run. My all-time goal is being superintendent of the Naval Academy, but that’s like 40 years down the line.”
While Morke has big plans for her future in the Navy, she is extremely grateful for the people back home in Minnesota who helped her get to this point. She credits her parents, Fred and Linda, for always supporting her, as well as her track and field coaches at Cambridge-Isanti.
“Coach Michael Galligan, coach Clint Lundeen, and coach Stacey Nelson,” Morke said. “I would not have vaulted as well as I did in high school or been recruited by the Naval Academy if it wasn’t for them. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
