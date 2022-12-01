A life well lived is a precious gift from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place.

Over the weekend, the NBAPS family lost a dear family member. Brett Carlson, Co-Director of Early Learning and Community Education, passed away after his courageous battle with colon cancer. Brett’s driving purpose was to instill hope in the world. He displayed his purpose statement on his email signature and shared it through his optimistic state of mind each and every day, both at work and in his everyday life.

Load comments