Recently, Dr. Rudolph started our District Leadership Team meeting asking the team what snow brings to mind. For me, a fresh snow symbolizes the idea of a fresh start - a new hope in the day or week ahead, new beauty in the scenery around us, a new chance for snowman-building and sledding. It’s an opportunity to have a sense of awe about the world around us.

As we wrap up the year, we can be tempted to push our limits, to rush from one commitment or task to the next, to “finish up strong”. However, I would like to challenge that idea. In this season that brings dozens of different holidays to many in our community and around the world, and that goes by all-too-quickly, wouldn’t we all benefit from taking a moment to consider what brings us a sense of awe?

