The season is here for the Northern Tier Stars girls hockey program.
Getting underway, the Stars opened with a win by defeating Northern Lakes on Thursday, Nov. 10, by a 5-2 decision at Breezy Point Sports Center.
The high of the victory was followed by a low of defeat as the team fell 8-1 to Osseo/Park Center Saturday, Nov. 12, at Dick Vraa Arena.
Northern Tier rode a two-goal performance by Ariel Carlsten in the opener to power past the Lightning.
Northern Lakes netted the game’s the first goal just under the 10-minute mark in the first period. Sykvi Overby answered back with a goal for the Stars, tying the game up to head into first intermission tied.
The Lightning again pulled ahead at 2-1 before the Stars shot into the lead. Northern Tier, propelled by two Carlsten goals, scored the next four goals over the next two periods to coast to the three-goal victory.
Mackenzie Baumgardt performed well in net, turning away 33 shots and picking up the victory.
Along with Carlsten’s two times lighting the lamp, Overby, Marissa Miller and Natalie Cheney each added goals.
Next back in action two nights later, the opposing Stars boosted past Northern Tier.
Jumping out to the 2-0 lead, Osseo/Park Center scored two goals in the first, two in the second and four in the third period on the way to the victory.
Makenna Sanders scored the lone goal in the defeat for Northern Tier, while goalie Abby Thurmer took the loss in net. Thurmer stopped 31 shots versus the Stars.
A big game looms next for the Stars as Northern Tier will host Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Isanti Ice Arena. The puck will drop at 7 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti girls swim and diving
The Cambridge-Isanti girls swim and diving season came to an end on Saturday, Nov. 12, during the Section 7AA Girls Swim and Diving Championships at Coon Rapids High School.
In the multi-day meet, the Bluejackets swam to eighth place in the field.
The 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay all placed eighth for Cambridge-Isanti.
Leading diving for the Bluejackets, freshman Jovie Ebertowski scored 277.80, placing eighth in the section showdown.
