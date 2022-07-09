Grasston Plants 0616.jpg

Shown with the plants are, from left, chapter president Teresa Kukowski and event planner Bernadine Damann.

 Submitted photo

Royal Neighbors Grasston Chapter 5146 purchased and delivered 12 packs vegetable bedding plants, 15 packs flowers, onion sets, and several packages of vegetable seeds.

The seeds and plants were given to a local women’s refuge; the plan is to plant them, take care of them, then harvest them for the enjoyment of staff and residents.

Load comments