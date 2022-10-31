Taking a look at what freshmen Kenna Sjoberg and Hunter Jacobson have done so far this season for the Bluejacket cross country teams — both have led time-wise for Cambridge-Isanti — leads to a question: Does the pair ever step back and appreciate what they are accomplishing at such a young age?
More or less, no, said Sjoberg.
“You really don’t take a step back, you just are always trying to get faster,” she said.
That mindset has put the pair at the top of the pack for not just Cambridge-Isanti, but in the Mississippi 8 Conference, as both recently claimed All-Conference honors for the Bluejackets.
“It’s exciting and exciting for the future,” said coach Josh Lowman on the prospects of hopefully having the duo on the team for the foreseeable future.
This year also marks the second season that Sjoberg and Jacobson have led the team in times for their respective squads.
“It’s definitely cool to be doing this as two now freshmen,” said Jacobson.
With both putting in the work during the offseason and regular season, the result has been times in the mid-17-minute mark for 5 kilometers for Jacobson, and sub-20 times for Sjoberg. Even more important has been finding that perfect balance of time working and time off, said Jacobson.
“I try to put time off to myself. That’s the big thing; you want to balance training and time to yourself to do your own thing,” he said.
Lowman looks for the pair to step up in the coming season as not just leading runners, but leaders during practices and races alike.
“They are leading with their times and maturing as leaders, and at some point they will be take over that,” he said.
But before they reach that stage of their careers, both are focused on the upcoming Section 7AAA Championship meet.
The duo shares the same goal: advance to state.
“I want to get to state at least once,” Jacobson said.
“I want to go to state too,” Sjoberg added.
To accomplish that goal, Jacobson provided a simple game plan for the tough field of racers.
“Always try to catch up to that next person and try to beat them,” he said.
The pair along with the rest of the Cambridge-Isanti cross country team will race into the Section 7AAA Championship on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Anoka High School.
