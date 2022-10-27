The Isanti Outlaws spent more time scouting than playing hockey last weekend.
But that legwork paid off when the Outlaws scored a win over the Wisconsin Riverkings in a U.S. Premier Hockey League contest played at the Isanti Ice Arena on Sunday, Oct. 23.
A quirk in the schedule gave Isanti two days off, while the first-place Riverkings played the Minnesota Blue Ox in Coon Rapids.
“We went Friday and Saturday to watch them play,” said forward Tyler Schmitt, who lives in Big Lake. “And we let them know we were at the game. We found out they were physical, and they didn’t like anything happening near their goalie.”
The Riverkings split their two games against the Blue Ox and entered Sunday’s contest against the Outlaws in first place in the Midwest West Division with a 7-1 record.
“We didn’t let [their record] faze us,” Isanti forward Keanu McClanahan said. “We just kept playing our game, and that’s why we came out with the W.
“We focused on getting the puck into the corners and battling, going into the corners hard. And we focused on the neutral zone, not letting them get into our zone. I think we did a good job of that.”
The Outlaws jumped in front with a pair of goals roughly two minutes apart midway through the opening period. Easton Parnell scored a power-play goal at 6:59, and another Cambridge-Isanti grad, Jake Brown, notched his first goal at the 8:39 mark.
“We knew they would be a little tired, so we wanted to pounce on that,” Isanti coach Don Babineau said. “I thought we did a good job of that.”
Wisconsin Rapids scored at the 14:40 mark of the second period, but Parnell restored his team’s two-goal advantage just 44 seconds later.
Then McClanahan scored two goals just 22 seconds apart early in the third period to give the Outlaws a 5-1 advantage. While the Riverkings scored twice in the final four minutes. Finn Overby, who lives in Cambridge, found the back of the net at 16:37 to give his team some breathing room.
“We have guys who are gritty, so while we didn’t have any fancy goals, we had hard-earned goals,” Babineau said, noting that Wisconsin Rapids had allowed just 15 goals in its first eight games. “To put six on the board against that team shows a lot about our character, I think.”
Meanwhile Outlaws goaltender Robert Bymers stopped 43 shots to backstop his team to the win.
“I think we were a little bit surprised to beat them,” said Schmitt, who finished with three assists in the contest. “Beating them shows a lot to our fans, and a lot to our league. They should see that we’re not here to mess around.”
McClanahan, who had two goals and two assists, added: “If we play like we did against [Wisconsin Rapids] the rest of this season, I think we’ll be fine. If we play as a team, we’ll be good.”
The Outlaws will carry a four-game win streak into the USPHL Midwest Showcase that takes place at Fogerty Arena in Blaine this weekend.
The four-day event includes all eight teams from the Midwest West Division as well as several squads from the Mountain and Midwest East divisions. Isanti will play four games in three days starting Thursday, Oct. 27.
“It gives our players a chance to play against some teams from our division, but also some teams from outside our division, so it gives them a chance to see some teams we don’t normally see,” Babineau said. “And it’s good exposure for our kids. There will be scouts there, so if our kids want to play at the next level, this will showcase their skills so they can get noticed and recognized.”
Isanti will open against a familiar face when it takes on the Minnesota Mullets on Wednesday, Oct. 26, starting at noon. The following day the Outlaws will face the Dell Ducks in a 1 p.m. start.
Then on Friday, Oct. 28, Isanti will take on two teams from outside their division. The Outlaws will battle the Chicago Crush in a 9 a.m. contest, then return to the ice to play the Chicago Cougars in a game scheduled to face off at 5:20 p.m.
“There is a lot of talent there, but if we play as a team – play the way we’ve been playing – we’ll do good,” Schmitt said.
