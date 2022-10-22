The Isanti Outlaws swept a pair of U.S. Premier Hockey Leagues games from the Dell Ducks last weekend.
On Friday, Oct. 14, the Outlaws claimed a 6-5 overtime win when Cambridge-Isanti product Easton Parnell scored just 1:47 into the extra session.
That goal capped a back-and-forth game that saw each team score twice in the opening period, including goals by the Outlaws’ Tyler Schmitt, who hails from Big Lake, and Trevor Ripley, who is from St. Francis.
Isanti appeared to take command in the second period thanks to goals by Tyler Berglund, a Princeton grad, and Keanu McClanahan that gave them a 4-2 advantage.
But in the third period the Ducks struck twice to tie the contest. McClanahan scored at the 13:23 mark to give the Outlaws the lead, only to see the Dells team force overtime with a goal roughly three minutes later.
That merely set the stage for Parnell’s game-winner, which drew assists from Peyton Andrews, who played with Parnell at C-I, and Schmitt. Parnell finished that game with three assists to go with his goal.
Adler Hoagland earned the victory in net for the Outlaws by making 50 saves.
The following evening Isanti rolled to a 5-3 win over the Ducks. Ripley got the Outlaws on the board with his goal just 1:36 into the contest, and Cambridge-Isanti product Jaxon Jones netted a short-handed goal to give the Outlaws a 2-1 lead after one period.
McClanahan scored in the second period for Isanti, but the Ducks scored twice to tie the contest entering the third.
In the final period, goaltender Robert Bymers stopped all 11 shots he faced for the Outlaws. Meanwhile McClanahan gave Isanti the lead for good with his goal at 6:20 of the period, while Schmitt added a power-play goal at 17:21 to ice the victory.
Bymers finished with 51 saves in the win.
The Outlaws, now tied for third place in the Midwest West Division of the USPHL with a 4-3 record good for eight points, will carry a three-game winning streak into their lone contest this week – and their most-difficult challenge of the season.
The Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings, who are unbeaten in six games this year, invade the Isanti Ice Arena on Sunday, Oct. 23, in a noon start.
