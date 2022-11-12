Robert Bymers stops a shot for the Isanti Outlaws earlier this season. Bymers backstopped the Outlaws to a win against the Minnesota Mullets on Friday, Nov. 4, and this season he ranks third among goaltenders in the USPHL with his eight victories.
The Isanti Outlaws extended their current win streak to 10 straight games by sweeping the Minnesota Mullets in a U.S. Premier Hockey League road series this past weekend.
On Friday, Nov. 4, the Outlaws built a 3-0 lead after two periods and cruised to a 5-2 victory. Cambridge-Isanti grad Easton Parnell scored the lone goal of the first period, while Tyler Berglund and Trevor Ripley found the back of the net in the second for Isanti.
Parnell then completed a hat trick, his first this season, with a power-play goal at 4:50 of the third period and an insurance marker at 10:01.
Robert Bymers finished with 37 saves in goal to claim the victory.
The following evening the Outlaws scored the game’s first five goals, including three in the opening period, in a dominant 5-1 victory over the Mullets.
Tyler Schmitt from Big Lake scored twice in the first period while Peyton Andrews, another Cambridge-Isanti product, also found the back of the net.
Ripley scored a power-play goal late in the second period, while Schmitt completed his fourth hat trick of the season with a goal just 38 seconds into the third. The Mullets spoiled a potential shutout by Adler Hoagland with a power-play goal midway through the final period, but Hoagland stopped 28 shots to earn the win.
The Outlaws enter play this weekend with an 11-3 record good for 22 points and second place in the Midwest West Division, just 2 points behind the Minnesota Squatch. Isanti is 4 points ahead of three teams tied for third with 18 points, but one of those teams – the Hudson Havoc – has played four fewer games than Isanti.
The Outlaws will look to extend their win streak with a pair of home games this coming weekend as they entertain the last-place Dells Ducks at the Isanti Arena.
The two teams will tangle on Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 7:05 p.m., then return to the ice the following afternoon in a contest scheduled to face off at 1:05 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.