Robert Bymers stops a shot for the Isanti Outlaws earlier this season. Bymers backstopped the Outlaws to a win against the Minnesota Mullets on Friday, Nov. 4, and this season he ranks third among goaltenders in the USPHL with his eight victories.

 John Wagner

The Isanti Outlaws extended their current win streak to 10 straight games by sweeping the Minnesota Mullets in a U.S. Premier Hockey League road series this past weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 4, the Outlaws built a 3-0 lead after two periods and cruised to a 5-2 victory. Cambridge-Isanti grad Easton Parnell scored the lone goal of the first period, while Tyler Berglund and Trevor Ripley found the back of the net in the second for Isanti.

