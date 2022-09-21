Nate Rudolph color.jpg

Our students had a great first week of school! I can’t tell you how energizing it is to have children back in school this fall. They bring such wonder, optimism and enthusiasm!

We also welcomed 85 new teachers — thanks to voter support of our 2021 referendum. We have lowered class sizes, invested in our staff, and protected our career and technical education programs. We are pleased to report 100% of the additional funds are being used as promised.

