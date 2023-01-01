The City of Cambridge is hosting a Snowman/Snow-Sculpture Competition that will conclude with a Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-6 p.m. with live voting and award ceremony.

The city is asking local businesses if they are interested in providing an item or gift card to a gift basket that will be awarded to each of our 4 categories winners: Biggest, funniest, most traditional, and business.

Load comments