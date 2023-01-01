The City of Cambridge is hosting a Snowman/Snow-Sculpture Competition that will conclude with a Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-6 p.m. with live voting and award ceremony.
The city is asking local businesses if they are interested in providing an item or gift card to a gift basket that will be awarded to each of our 4 categories winners: Biggest, funniest, most traditional, and business.
Donations may be received until Friday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m., but the sooner the better for advertising and representing our sponsors. If you are unable to drop off your donations at Cambridge City Hall, please call us at 763-552-3257 to arrange pick-up.
Sponsors of items in the gift basket will be advertised during the city’s Winter Festival and on its event webpage.
Businesses are invited to build and decorate a snowman and submit a picture to info@ci.cambridge.mn.us and use #CambridgeSnowman in all social media platforms.
The Winter Festival will be held at Central Green Park, which is located at 1455 Fern St. S in Cambridge on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-6 p.m.
Everyone is invited to bring their own ice skates to enjoy the ice rink or sled for the sledding hill, warm up in one of the warming houses, make s’mores on a bonfire, enjoy vendors, dog sledding, food trucks, and music.
Those that attend also will get to vote for their favorite snowman in each category!
