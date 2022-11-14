Former North Branch linebacker Thomas Wurdemann is one of those players who plays his best when the lights shine the brightest. Now a junior in college, Wurdemann is a starting linebacker for nationally ranked Bethel University.
With the Royals picking up a crucial 30-27 road win at Augsburg University on Saturday, Nov. 5, the team advances to the MIAC Championship game where they will take on No. 4 ranked St. John’s in Collegeville on Saturday, Nov. 12
“We beat St. John’s earlier this year. We hadn’t beat St. John’s since 2013, so it was a huge win for us,” Wurdemann said. “There is a lot on the line, but were hoping to make a deep run in the national playoffs.”
While the Royals have been finding team success this season, Wurdemann has also found individual success in his role on the defensive unit. Last season Wurdemann was named first-team all-conference in the MIAC, his first as a full-time starter for Bethel.
Having another strong campaign this season, Wurdemann hopes to continue his strong play in the championship game against the Johnnies. Some of his best games statistically have come against St. John’s.
In the matchup with the Johnnies earlier in the season, Wurdemann recorded six tackles and a sack. In last year’s loss to St. John’s, he recorded 13 tackles and added two sacks.
“Individually the best game I ever had was last year against St. John’s,” Wurdemann said. “This year the St. John’s game meant more, just walking off with the team victory.”
A business major with an emphasis in finance and analytics, Wurdemann envisions himself as a financial analyst for a large company in the Twin Cities once he finishes up his education.
Despite all the success Wurdemann has found at the college level, he still looks back fondly on his time growing up in North Branch.
“I love North Branch. North Branch has a special place in my heart,” Wurdemann said.
He said he has a lot of fond memories from those days: “One of my favorite memories was senior year against Duluth Denfeld.”
In that game, Wurdemann and his North Branch teammates staged a comeback victory over the Hunters.
The future appears to be bright for Wurdemann, but the focus now is helping the Royals make a deep postseason run. With a win in the MIAC championship game, Bethel would clinch an automatic berth into the national playoffs.
