Catching up with... Tom.jpg

Thomas Wurdemann

Former North Branch linebacker Thomas Wurdemann is one of those players who plays his best when the lights shine the brightest. Now a junior in college, Wurdemann is a starting linebacker for nationally ranked Bethel University.

With the Royals picking up a crucial 30-27 road win at Augsburg University on Saturday, Nov. 5, the team advances to the MIAC Championship game where they will take on No. 4 ranked St. John’s in Collegeville on Saturday, Nov. 12

Load comments