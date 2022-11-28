The Newstrom name is one that is familiar to hockey fans of Cambridge-Isanti High School.
Jess Newstrom, who graduated for Cambridge-Isanti in 2009, played varsity goalie on the girls hockey team from seventh grade all the way through her senior season.
Her uncles Chad and Louis were also Cambridge-Isanti goalies a generation earlier. Newstrom’s uncle Chad was tragically killed in a car accident in 1991 at age 19.
“The reason why I became a goalie is because both of my uncles were goalies,” Jess Newstrom said. “I grew up watching my uncle Louis play in high school. He was more like an older brother than an uncle to me.”
After a successful high school career where Newstrom was regarded as one of the best goaltenders in the state of Minnesota, she chose to play collegiately at Bethel University. Newstrom was a two-time all-conference performer at Bethel and started all four years of her college career.
Following her college career, Newstrom immediately jumped into the coaching ranks.
“I coached two years at Centennial High School, which was a fun experience,” she said. “I then got the opportunity to jump up to the college level.”
Newstrom made the move to the East Coast in 2015 to take an assistant coaching position at Utica College in New York. After coaching two seasons there, she felt she was ready to take the next step and become a head coach.
“I started applying for some head [coaching] jobs and got a couple different offers,” Newstrom said. “I chose Chatham University out of Pittsburgh to take over its D-III women’s hockey program in 2017.
“Coaching is fun because you get see the players get better and better. Learning the ins and outs of building a program was really fun and a big responsibility.”
After a few years out East, Newstrom wanted to come back to Minnesota to be closer to home and try out other professional opportunities.
“Being out East for four years gets to be long,” she said. “I transitioned out of coaching. I’m still involved in recruiting, but now it’s corporate recruiting.”
Newstrom currently lives in Minneapolis with her girlfriend Nat and works as a recruiter for Coca-Cola. Since the pandemic she has not been involved with coaching, but the game is still close to her heart.
“When you have my family of three generations that have played for Cambridge, it’s a big deal to still be a part of the community,” she said. “It’s been fun following in my family’s footsteps.”
