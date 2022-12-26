Jana Swenson, a 2020 Cambridge-Isanti graduate, is finding success on the basketball court at Division II Bemidji State University as the redshirt sophomore is averaging nearly 16 minutes per game coming off the bench.
While she has started just one game this season, Swenson is embracing her role as the first player off the bench for the Beavers.
“Coach doesn’t have any starting lineup set plan,” Swenson said. “We really just have to figure out our pieces and we could be a really good team this year.”
Swenson, who averages 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, has adjusted to the college game quickly, as playing against stiff competition in high school has helped her to make that adjustment. While starring at Cambridge-Isanti, Swenson also played for the North Tartan AAU program. One of her teammates on North Tartan was none other than University of Connecticut superstar Paige Bueckers.
“She makes anyone look good,” Swenson said of Bueckers. “That definitely helped me. Just to be part of someone’s life that is basically famous right now and then she calls to ask for advice. It’s rewarding at the end of the day.”
Pursuing a physical education major, Swenson aspires to be a K-12 teacher after she earns her degree.
While getting her education is her priority, being able to continue her basketball career is something that she cherishes.
“We came to college to get a degree, and basketball just happens to be a bonus in our life,” Swenson said. “Our girls really thrive off of that.”
One thing that basketball has taught Swenson is how to overcome adversity. She has had to undergo six different knee surgeries throughout her career, but has somehow managed to persevere through it all.
“Everyone always had my back with that, which goes with the Cambridge community, and the cities, and everyone who has touched my life in basketball,” Swenson said. “It’s just been an amazing thing to be a part of.”
She also credits her success to her high school coach, Jody Ledahl, and her AAU coach, Tara Starks, who is also the head coach at national powerhouse Hopkins High School.
Swenson is thankful for everyone that has helped her on her basketball journey, but right now she is focused on reaching her goals at Bemidji State.
“I love my teammates and the coaches. That’s exactly why I chose Bemidji,” she said. “I love the atmosphere, love to be up north. It’s just nice to have a team that feels like a family.”
