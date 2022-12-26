CNR Catching up with Jana.jpg
Jana Swenson

Jana Swenson, a 2020 Cambridge-Isanti graduate, is finding success on the basketball court at Division II Bemidji State University as the redshirt sophomore is averaging nearly 16 minutes per game coming off the bench.

While she has started just one game this season, Swenson is embracing her role as the first player off the bench for the Beavers.

