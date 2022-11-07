Allyson Treichel was standout volleyball player during her days at Cambridge-Isanti High School. While her talent would allow her to continue her volleyball career at the college level, Treichel’s priority when selecting a college was academics.
That’s what led the now college sophomore to select Clarkson University in New York.
“I’m going to be honest, I just kind of Googled it,” Treichel said. “I Googled different schools that were good in my major and also D3 volleyball. Clarkson was No. 1 for my major.”
Treichel is studying environmental engineering and believes that her skills in math and science will allow her to find a successful career path in that field.
While moving from a small town in Minnesota to New York may seem like a drastic change in scenery, Treichel doesn’t view it that way.
“There is not much of difference because I’m in Upstate (New York). I think if I were more in the city it would be a bigger difference, especially with the accent,” Treichel said. “I don’t see much of a difference here.”
On the court, Treichel has found early success playing at the college level. As a freshman, she played in 29 matches, 96 sets overall, and was named Liberty League All-Star Honorable Mention. Treichel and her Clarkson team qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.
While she has been able to adjust to the college game fairly seamlessly, Treichel has learned just how much different the college game is versus high school play.
“The girls I play against are super smart with their plays,” she said. “Their shots are more precise than in high school, where they just swing at the ball.”
Clarkson finished its regular season with a 15-10 record despite having played a grueling schedule. The goal for the Golden Knights is to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, and they will have the opportunity to qualify if they can win the upcoming Liberty League Conference Tournament. There is also a possibility the team could receive an at-large bid if they fail to win the conference tournament.
Treichel is optimistic about her team as they move into postseason play.
“This is the best team I’ve ever been on chemistry-wise. We hang out all the time together,” she said. “Our goal is to make it to the NCAA Tournament, and we are really good this year, so I think we can make if we have confidence in ourselves.”
Treichel and her Clarkson teammates will be in action next on Friday, Nov. 4, when the team will play a match against an opponent yet to be determined at the Liberty League Conference Tournament that will be hosted by Ithaca College.
