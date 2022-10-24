Abbie Higley, a 2021 Cambridge-Isanti graduate, was a star volleyball player for the Bluejackets for five seasons.
Now a sophomore in college, Higley continues to impress on the volleyball court at the University of Minnesota Morris.
The two-time Mississippi 8 honorable mention selection got plenty of playing time as a freshman defensive specialist for the Cougars, participating in 19 matches and recording 71 digs to go along with 12 aces.
When Higley visited Morris following her senior season at Cambridge-Isanti, she knew it was the right fit for her.
“It just clicked. I knew I wanted to come here,” she said. “The team environment here, the campus, and just the entire volleyball program is what made me want to come here.”
Her team at Morris had a very successful campaign her freshman season.
“We got second in the UMAC Tournament last year, which is definitely a big highlight for me,” Higley said. “Especially coming in as a freshman, it was a really exciting thing to go so far my first year.”
While the Cougars volleyball team has struggled to find consistency at times this season, Higley is confident in the direction the program is headed.
“We’ve had some bumps in the road, but it’s been pretty good,” Higley said.
With four games left in the regular season, the Morris volleyball team will look to pick up some late-season momentum and continue building confidence heading into the postseason.
This year’s UMAC Tournament is slated to kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Higley credits the town of Cambridge for helping her make the quick transition to her new college home.
“I’m used to that small-town feel. It kind of helps me to adjust to the new environment here,” she said. “Coming into a new environment on a volleyball team also really helps as well. It was a pretty easy transition for me.”
Higley is also a serious student off the court. She is majoring in political science and is also working toward a minor in French.
