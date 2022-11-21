The Bluejackets of Cambridge-Isanti hosted four student-athletes on one of their biggest days of their high school experience on Thursday, Nov. 10.
That morning those four athletes — Anika Larson, Maraya Wiltrout, Evelyn Wiltrout and Ada Schlenker — inked their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers to the collegiate level.
The four signed the paperwork in the school’s gymnasium prior to school starting on the rainy morning, making their announcements official before celebrating with their families, friends and coaches.
Here is a look at all four of the Bluejacket signees.
Anika Larson
Sport: Track and Field.
College: North Dakota State University.
Parents: Kevin and Becky Larson.
Why did you choose North Dakota State University? “I went to lunch with the girls and we were laughing the whole time. The coach wanted to make sure that he brings someone in to the team that fits in and doesn’t pull apart the family. I felt very welcomed by them and the coach reminded me of my coach here. He’s just (someone) I know I can go to. And they have a great program for exercise science and I liked the campus a lot.”
What were your emotions signing? “I’m really excited. I’ve thought of going to NDSU since I started thinking about going to college. I’m proud of myself for making it there and I’m super excited to continue my track and field career.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “My mom and dad. They gave me a lot of support through the years my career and through this decision. My older brother too. He pushed me, I got to run with him in middle school when he was a junior and senior; he could see I could do great things and he pushed me to my limits.”
Maraya Wiltrout
Sport: Basketball.
College: University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Parents: Eric and Shari Wiltrout.
Why did you choose University of Wisconsin-Stout? “I fell in love with the program. They have an amazing culture and I loved the coaching staff. They’re also a very good basketball team and so I want to be a part of that winning culture. I loved the campus, it’s a small town but bigger than Cambridge, which I like. And they have a really great biology program.”
What were your emotions signing? “I’m so excited. I love the team and can’t wait for that. We’ve got some work to do here first, but I am very excited. It’s a feeling of completion, it’s been a long process to get here, so it’s awesome that it’s finally here.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “First and foremost, I would like to thanks my parents. They have been amazing supporters in this journey. My sister, she has been amazing, we just push each other every day to be better. The coaching staff here at Cambridge has been amazing in helping me develop, and my AAU coach, Barry Peterson, who helped me through training, and Joel Lakeberg, my strength trainer, and I’ve seen the benefits on the court.”
Evelyn Wiltrout
Sport: Basketball.
College: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Parents: Eric and Shari Wiltrout.
Why did you choose University of Wisconsin-River Falls? “I choose Rivers Falls because of the coaching staff is very supportive of political science, my head coach has a political science degree, so I felt that would be very supported in my career aspirations outside of basketball, because that is a very big part of my life and my advocacy with my Type 1 diabetes, ... so I felt it felt like a family that they would be able to support me in all aspects of my life.”
What were your emotions signing? “It’s surreal; I’m very excited for next year, but it’s sad ‘cause it is the last year playing with my sister. That’s very emotional because I don’t think I’m quite ready to be done with her yet, but we are going to end up being conference foes, so I’m looking forward to that too.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “For sure my parents. They have supported me through everything. They are supportive of my aspirations, and when they have changed, they are willing to change with me. Definitely my coaches, Coach Ledahl, he had believed in me and helped me grow as a player along with Coach Kurowski, he has been a constant supporter and Coach Emily as well. Coach Mandy, who is no longer with the program, but I look up to her a lot. My grandparents, they never miss a game, if they can’t come, they are livestreaming; and Barry Peterson, he has taught me the important part of the mental game.”
Ada Schlenker
Sport: Volleyball.
College: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Parents: Phil Schlenker.
Why did you choose University of Wisconsin-River Falls? “My brother went to River Falls and played football, so I was already kind of in the environment of being there a lot and I got really comfortable. When it was time for me to actually start looking at colleges, I put River Falls on the back burner cause I didn’t want to (do) the same as my brother. But then, I realized it was like home to me. I went on a couple visits and there was no comparison, that was where I wanted to go.”
What were your emotions signing? “I’m just excited. It just feels like starting a new chapter and makes everything real and official that I am able to play college volleyball and it’s being celebrated now.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I would really like to thank my high school coach, Colin Dickey for sure and my club coach, Sean Haugen. He really made me into the person and player I am today. He pushed me to be my best, and obviously, my family. My dad and my mom for sure, even though she’s not able to be with us today, she made me stick with the sport and made me fall in love with it. And my brother and sister for just supporting me through everything.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.