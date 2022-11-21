CI Signing day 1117.jpg
(From left to right) Ada Schlenker, Maraya Wiltrout, Anika Larson and Evelyn Wiltrout all inked their letters of intent to play their respective sports at the next level on Thursday, Nov. 10.

 Michael Pappas

The Bluejackets of Cambridge-Isanti hosted four student-athletes on one of their biggest days of their high school experience on Thursday, Nov. 10.

That morning those four athletes — Anika Larson, Maraya Wiltrout, Evelyn Wiltrout and Ada Schlenker — inked their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers to the collegiate level.

