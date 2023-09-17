CNR C-I Girls Soccer FSP 0914.jpg
Losing a handful of key players last season, the Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer team aims to rebuild on the fly with a host of younger talent stepping in.

 Michael Pappas

Coach: Tyler Hayft

Last season: The Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer team saw an experienced team on the pitch last year, resulting in a seven-win improvement from 2021 in the first year led by Haft.

  
