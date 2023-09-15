CNR C-I Football FSP 0914.jpg

The Cambridge-Isanti football team, after a rough season in 2022, is ready to rumble into the new season on the gridiron.  

 Submitted photo

Coach: Shane Weibel

Last season: The 2022 season on the gridiron did not go how the Cambridge-Isanti football team wanted, Weibel said.

  
Load comments