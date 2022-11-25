Closing the books on the fall high school sports season, the County News Review takes a look back at the all-conference award winners and honorable mentions for the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets as the athletes excelled for their respective teams.
Football
The Bluejackets on the gridiron were paced by five award-winners as Brayden Coplan, Elias Dee, Lincoln Larsen, Levi Maurer and Blake Ramlet all received All-North Central Conference Blue Division honors for their play on the field.
Taking home honorable mention were Benjamin Boisen, Laiken Brasch, Emerson Droubie and Blake Viesselman.
Earning all-conference academic honors were Coplan, Dee, Samuel Gusk, Lucas Hoglund, Maurer, Wyatt Nelson, Joshua Osei-Dankwah, Deke Scott, Blake Viesselman and Landon Wells
Girls tennis
Three Bluejackets powered their way to Mississippi 8 all-conference nominations in girls tennis.
Ava Lowman, Evie Porta and Isabelle Sullivan earned spots on the all-conference team while Erin Baker, Hannah Bingham, Leslie Bleess, Lyla Hajek and Morgan Okerlund secured honorable mentions.
Erin Baker, Bleess, Bingham, Addyson Crain, Alison Hernandez, Emilia Kurowski, Lowman, Addison Nelson, Morgan Okerlund, Sullivan and Grace Weibel were all-conference, academic.
Volleyball
A trio of Bluejackets in Brooklyn Dickey, Ada Schlenker and Alice Steman were named to the All-Mississippi 8 Conference team as a reward for a strong year for the Cambridge-Isanti volleyball team.
Abigail Bergloff and Lauren Schreder were awarded all-conference honorable mention.
Dickey, Schreder, Steman and Abigail Wimmer also stood out in the classroom for all-conference academic laurels.
Cross Country
Four Bluejackets crushed it for Cambridge-Isanti cross country as Kendyl Izzo, Molly Larson, Makenna Sjoberg on the girls side were joined by Hunter Jacobson as the representative for the Bluejacket boys on the All-Mississippi 8 Conference team.
Lydia Smisson, all-conference honorable mention, was the only member from either team to earn that award.
Jonas Kennedy and Keagen Lowman both were all-conference academic selections.
Girls swimming
Cuincy Gibbs was the lone Bluejacket to be awarded All-Mississippi 8 Conference for Cambridge-Isanti in girls swimming, while Jovie Ebertowski and Olivia Hansen grabbed all-conference honorable mention.
All-conference academic achievers for the Bluejackets were Gibbs, Jenna Anderson, Alaina Christlieb, Annie Hennen, Alexandra Lindman, Kharis Lund, Sophia Robyn, Gracelyn Szynal, Olivia Thompson and Katelin Willits.
Girls soccer
Alexa Davis, Audrey Herbst and Mariah Martin all played a big role in the turnaround for the Cambridge-Isanti girls soccer program this past season and were awarded with All-Mississippi 8 Conference honors.
The trio was joined by four more Bluejackets as Payton Danielson, Carley Halstensgard, Adelin Martel and Emily Nystrom pocketed all-conference honorable mentions.
Halloran Bergman, Amelea Criswell, Payton Danielson, Alexa Davis, Olivia Goldeman, Ella Hasser, Audrey Herbst, Anika Larson, Adelin Martel, Mariah Martin, Emily Nystrom, and Samantha Schmidt netted all-conference academics.
Boys soccer
Like the girls program, the boys soccer program of Cambridge-Isanti also experienced a turnaround with three members being named to the All-Mississippi 8 Conference squad.
Josh Bauer, Josh Foley and Colin Rouse, standouts on the pitch, each scored big with all-conference memberships.
Bauer and Austin Carpenter both excelled in their studies for all-conference academics.
