Fans of Cambridge-Isanti High School athletics are invited to take part in a celebration as the Bluejacket Hall of Fame honors the newest class of inductees into its Hall of Fame on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Six individuals were selected for induction as part of the Class of 2022, which will be honored in ceremonies held in the Fellowship Hall at Cambridge Lutheran Church that evening.
The six individuals to be honored are Bill Barnes, Walter Binger, Travis Fuhol, Dave Mickelson, Jon Nystrom and Mark Solberg.
The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by a banquet starting at 6 p.m. and an induction ceremony scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets still are available for the event at a cost of $40. They can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/2p9bruh4.
Here is a look at the inductees chosen for 2022.
Bill Barnes
While born and raised in Ohio, Barnes graduated from Cambridge High School in 1975. After earning all-conference honors in basketball while he was a sophomore in Ohio, Barnes moved to the Cambridge area and continued his stellar basketball career.
He was a two-year letter winner for the Bluejackets who, as a junior in 1974, received all-conference and team Most Valuable Player accolades for a squad that finished as District 16 runners-up. The next season Barnes earned all-conference as team captain and was selected as the Rum River Conference Player of the Year. Moreover, the team won the Rum River Conference title and were District 16 Champions while finishing as Region 4 runners-up.
He also was named to the St. Paul Pioneer Press all-state team.
Barnes graduated from Moorhead State University in 1979, where he was a four-year basketball letterman. After college, he continued to play basketball recreationally; he was a member of the Peoples State Bank town team that won the 1985 State Tournament in St. Cloud.
Walter Binger
Born and raised in Cambridge, Binger graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 1992 as a standout wrestler and football player.
As a wrestler, Walter’s decorated career included five all-conference selections from 1988-1992 as well as a state titles in 1991 and ’92.
On the football field, Binger earned all-conference honors in 1990, and the following season he again was recognized as a North Country All-Conference football selection. As a senior, Binger earned a spot on the 1992 Outstate All-Star football team and received the school’s Senior Athletic Award for football and wrestling.
Following his high school graduation, Binger attended North Dakota State College of Science. A farm accident cut his time at college short, and he returned to Cambridge and lives with his family and now works as a truck driver.
Travis Fuhol
Born and raised in Cambridge, Fuhol graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2001. He was a varsity wrestler from eight grade until his senior year and also played football.
On the mat, Fuhol was a member of teams that placed in the state meet in 1998 and 1999, then was the state runners-up in 2000. In addition, he was a three-time section 7AAA champion; 2001 state wrestling champion at 145 pounds; 2001 North Suburban Wrestler of the Year; a three-time all-conference choice and a two-time Academic All-State selection.
During his high school football career, Fuhol was the starting cornerback on the 2000 State Championship football team and earned academic all-conference honors.
Fuhol attended and graduated from Saint John’s University in 2005, wrestling for two seasons. He was the MIAC runner-up at 165 pounds.
Fuhol has been an assistant wrestling coach for Cambridge-Isanti High school since 2007, along with coaching football until 2020. Currently he works for the Cambridge-Isanti School district coaching various youth and varsity sports, while also coaching Bluejacket speed and strength for various ages. He also operates Top Fuhol Fitness through Community Education.
Dave Mickelson
Mickelson graduated from Cambridge High School in 1976 and starred on the boys basketball team for three seasons.
Mickelson played on the Lions Minnesota All-Star team alongside Kevin McHale and was named the WCCO player of the week on several occasions. Also, he was twice awarded all-conference and all-state honors.
A tradition during Mickelson’s playing career included the owner of the Arlington restaurant giving a free steak dinner to the game’s high scorer – and he ate a lot of steak his junior and senior year!
Following his high school playing career, Mickelson attended Augsburg College while continuing to play basketball recreationally. He was a member of two very successful teams, winning the Minnesota Recreational Class B State Championship and Class C State Championship.
Jon Nystrom
Nystrom was born and raised in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1988. He was a three-year letter winner in football and baseball for the Bluejackets.
During his high school football career, he was a starting wingback and cornerback on back-to-back state championship teams. Nystrom rushed for 926 yards on 103 carries while catching 15 passes for 433 yards to score 20 TD his senior year.
Nystrom was named MVP of the 1987 Prep Bowl and KARE-11 Athlete of the Week. Moreover, he was twice named all-conference and played in the High School All-Star game.
On the baseball diamond, Nystrom received all-conference honors on two occasions while playing centerfield, setting the school record for highest batting average his senior season – a mark that still ranks in the top 5 all-time. He culminated his tremendous high school athletic career by receiving the James Foley Award, which is given annually to the outstanding athlete in the senior class.
Nystrom continued his football career at Bethel College, where he received all-conference honors playing safety. After his playing days at Bethel, Nystrom has spent 20 years coaching football in Cambridge at every level, from seventh grade to varsity.
Mark Solberg
Solberg retired this past June after 41 years in the Cambridge-Isanti school system, including the last 23 as Cambridge-Isanti High School’s athletics and activities director.
Solberg’s career here began as a teacher starting in 1981 through 1999, when he became the school’s athletics and activities administrator. He served as the head football coach from 1994-98 as well as baseball coach from 1986-96, and he also served as an assistant coach in football, baseball and girls basketball.
In October of 2021 Solberg received the George Haun Leadership Award from the Minnesota High School Coaches Association. This year Solberg was named a finalist for the honor of national activities director of the year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
His wife, Kelly, is a teacher in the school system, and his four sons – Matt (2006), Sam (2008), Nick (2011) and John (2015) – all graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School.
