Cambridge-Isanti schools are preparing for the start of the school year, and the system’s board of education heard about some of those final preparations at its Thursday, Aug. 18, meeting.
At the junior high school level, incoming sixth graders will have an orientation day on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with selected eighth graders serving as WEB leaders. WEB stands for “Where Everybody Belongs,” and is part of a nationally recognized middle school orientation program that trains eighth graders to serve as mentors for the younger students.
Cambridge Middle School will hold an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Isanti Middle School will host an open house that same day, with sixth graders welcome at 5:30 p.m. and seventh and eighth graders entering at 7 p.m.
Cambridge Middle School also has changed its start and end times for the coming school year. Classes will begin at 8:35 a.m. and conclude at 3:25 p.m. each day.
Isanti Middle School will begin at 8:40 a.m. and finish at 3:26 p.m. each day.
At the high school level, the Link Crew will greet incoming freshmen on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Link Leaders are juniors and seniors who serve as mentors as they enter high school for the first time in a program similar to the WEB program.
Families of schoolchildren of all ages are asked to use the Skyward system to connect with their school. That portal is located at https://bit.ly/3PKgXeJ.
Community Ed showcase
Christina Thayer Anderson, director of Community Education, said her department is different than it was when she took over a year ago.
“We have had a significant amount of staff turnover in that time,” she said. “One of the things I heard the most when I started here was the importance of rebuilding. We needed to rebuild the programs, and we need to rebuild the departments.
“And that [rebuild] was in two areas: one was the budget and the fund balance, and the other was the team, creating a positive team culture.”
Thayer Anderson said she heard from her volunteer coordinators that they felt they were on an island.
“They weren’t really sure where they fit in the district,” she said. “This may sound funny, but they were thrilled when we started meeting regularly.”
Thayer Anderson said those meetings, along with work by a number of individuals, led to a number of successes in her department.
“In order to support our staff and programs, we have had success in improving our fund balance,” she said. “We also have had success in creating strong teams, and we have been fortunate to partner with K-12 and district leaders.”
Thayer Anderson also shared with the board the department’s goals for 2022-23, which included continued growth of the program, increased staffing, and telling the department’s story through marketing and communications.
New school board coming
C-I Superintendent Nate Rudolph presented a resolution calling for an election of four new school board members for a term of four years.
The board members whose terms expire in January 2023 are chairman Tim Hitchings, vice chair Aaron Berg, and members Lynn Wedlund and Nicole Johnson.
Hitchings and Johnson both filed for reelection to the board. Berg is a candidate for Cambridge City Council.
The other candidates who filed to join the board besides Hitchings and Johnson are Kevin Gross, Tom Heinen, Nick Izzo, DeEtta Moos, Mark Solberg, Wade Thunstrom and Alexis Treichel.
Board members Heidi Sprandel, Carri Levitski, and Gary Hawkins will continue to serve their term as board members until their terms expire in January 2025.
