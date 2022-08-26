Cambridge-Isanti schools are preparing for the start of the school year, and the system’s board of education heard about some of those final preparations at its Thursday, Aug. 18, meeting.

At the junior high school level, incoming sixth graders will have an orientation day on Tuesday, Sept. 6, with selected eighth graders serving as WEB leaders. WEB stands for “Where Everybody Belongs,” and is part of a nationally recognized middle school orientation program that trains eighth graders to serve as mentors for the younger students.

