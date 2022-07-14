Some of you fans of the Isanti Redbird and Rum River Bandits and North Branch Nighthawks may have already noticed there will be a new face helping out around the Cambridge-Isanti sports scene.
Stepping in from the west — and rival Mississippi 8 Conference school Princeton — I, Michael Pappas, am your new go-to for Bluejackets’ sports. After covering the rival Tigers and Milaca Wolves for the past three years, and after a brief time away from the Union-Times, I am returning with some new Rum River ties.
Cambridge-Isanti sports will be my main focus as I look forward to getting the opportunity to follow along and report on the area.
Giving you all a little background on myself, I am a Minnesota native through and through. I was born in Rochester and was a John Marshall Rocket before attending St. Cloud State University. I received my degree in mass communications with journalism on my mind before getting my start in Princeton.
Sports have been a big part of my life as I dabbled in baseball, basketball, lacrosse and cross country, playing a little bit of lacrosse in college before transitioning to covering sports, not playing them.
As for my fandom, none of you have to worry, I’ve been bleeding purple and gold since 1995. (Although, my fiancé unfortunately is a fan of that team from Wisconsin.) The Twins, Wild and Gophers round out the teams I root for. In other words, I am a Minnesota sports rube.
Adding to the big sports emphasis, I would consider myself a novice outdoorsman, looking to definitely brush up on my skills as a fisherman and always looking for advice.
If we happen to cross paths at a game, don’t be shy to chat about sports or even toss a story idea my way.
Transitioning to add Cambridge-Isanti to the coverage area, I am eager to help recognize the athletes and cover sports in the area, starting with some more summer baseball before we get into fall sports season.
