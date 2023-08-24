CNR C-I Hall of Fame 0824.jpg
From left to right, the Class of 2023 featured Joe Barnes, Jason Ziebarth, Jason Hall, Kerri Schibilla and Dean Wilson.

 Michael Pappas

The Cambridge-Isanti Hall of Fame grew by six members on Sunday, Aug. 20 following the induction ceremony at the Cambridge Lutheran Church’s Fellowship Hall.

The Class of 2023 featured Joe Barnes, Jason Ziebarth, Jason Hall, Kerri Schibilla, Dennis Wentworth and Dean Wilson.

  
