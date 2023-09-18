CNR C-I Girls CC FSP 0914.jpg

The Cambridge-Isanti girls cross country team brings back nearly every varsity runner from last season’s section roster as the Bluejackets aim to keep progressing in the right direction.

 Submitted photo

Coach: Josh Lowman

Last season: A young team, the Cambridge-Isanti girls cross country team progressed in the right direction, Lowman said.

  
Load comments